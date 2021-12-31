The main controversies of Bollywood in 2021





End of the year: Bollywood’s greatest journalists Aryan Khan to Raj Kundra and Aamir Khan to Kangana who all made the news in 2021 2021 has seen many Bollywood celebrities caught in a storm for all the wrong reasons. From Aryan Khan’s arrest to Kangana Ranaut’s ban on social media, which has kept Bollywood in the news, let’s take a look. Aryan Khan arrested in drug case In October, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested on a cruise ship by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug case. He had to spend almost three weeks in jail and was released on bail on October 28. The court later found that Aryan did not have any drugs in his possession, but was asked to mark his weekly presence at the NCB office. Now he was relieved. Raj Kundra arrested in adult film case In July, actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in connection with an alleged adult film racketeering. He was accused of producing and distributing pornographic content through his apps. After Raj Kundra’s arrest, Shilpa remained silent, but later posted a statement on social media, asking everyone to respect their privacy. Raj was released on bail in September. Aamir Khan announces divorce Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan announced a divorce from his second wife Kiran Rao in July 2021. The couple released a joint statement mentioning that they would co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan. Aamir had married Kiran Rao in 2005. Not only did Aamir, southern actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya also separated just before their 4th wedding anniversary. Ananya Panday interviewed by the BCN After Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with a drug case, Ananya Pandey’s home was also raided by the BCN. BCN interviewed Ananya based on the WhatsApp chat with Aryan Khan. However, she denied all reports claiming that she had agreed to arrange medication for Aryan Khan. The rumor of the relationship between Babita Ji and Tappu Popularly known as Babita Ji and Tappu from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun and Raj have made headlines this year for their relationship rumors. However, both have denied such reports and called them falsified stories. Jacqueline Fernandez summarized by ED Jacqueline Fernandez found herself in trouble after her relationship with con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar took center stage. Conman Sukesh was allegedly involved in extorting hundreds of crore from businessmen, politicians and celebrities. While Jacquelines’ romantic photos with Sukesh have gone viral on social media, she has also been summoned to the Execution Branch on several occasions for questioning.

