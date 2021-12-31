Anushka Sharma returns to the cinema after 3 long years





Hyderabad: Actor Anushka Sharma had transformed into a producer while generating impeccable OTT content. But many of his fans wondered if the actor had retired from acting and decided to become a full-time producer. Well, much to the relief of his fans, the actor is said to have signed up to three feature films which will debut back to back in 2022. According to sources, Anushka came on board for two theatrical films and one direct-edited film, which is billed as one of the most important for an Indian OTT platform. Anushka Sharma returns to theaters in 2022 with not one, but three big films, giving her fans plenty to celebrate. Two will be artists on the big screen and one is conceptualized as one of the greatest films to be produced for the digital space in India. The series of announcements will begin early next year, Pinkvilla said citing a source. Hyderabad News click here for more information on Hyderabad After taking a break from her acting career, she is now preparing to be back stronger than ever. She chose these three films with the sensibilities of today’s audiences in mind and they are presented as artists with a fresh and new perspective. In the years to come, she wants to focus on her acting career and be part of a remarkably different, yet extremely entertaining cinema, the source added. Anushka Sharma, over the years, has been part of some hit movies like “PK”, “Sultan”, “Sanju”, “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi”, “Sui Dhaaga”, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” to acclaimed films like ‘Baaja Baaraat Group’, ‘Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola’, ‘Phillauri’ and many more. Taking a sabbatical from acting, Anushka has established herself as a competent producer funding content like Paatal Lok, Bulbbul, Mai and Qala. Well, now it will be interesting to see which character the actor plays after a three-year hiatus from acting madness. Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana today to Telegram everyday. Click on the link to subscribe. Click to follow Telangana today Facebook page and Twitter .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://telanganatoday.com/anushka-sharma-to-return-to-acting-after-3-long-years The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos