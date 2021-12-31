Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 am CST | State News

ELECTION 2020-AUDITS-WISCONSIN

Nass asks commission to publish drop box and absenteeism rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) One of the leaders of the Legislative Assembly Rules Committee demands that the Wisconsin Election Commission issue emergency regulations governing absentee ballot boxes and corrections to absentee ballot information by early February. Republican Senator Steve Nass made the request Thursday. He wants the commission to publish rules codifying the directives to local clerks in March 2020 expanding the use of drop boxes. He also wants to see published regulations codifying guidelines released in 2016 that allow clerks to correct errors in witness addresses of absent voters on their ballot envelopes. The publication would give the committee a chance to strike down the rules, in turn overturning the guidelines.

WALMART ASSAULT

Onalaska man accused of tampering with 10-year-old at Walmart

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin (AP) Prosecutors charged a man with tampering with a 10-year-old girl in a Walmart in Onalaska. Online court records show that Josey Amann, 30, was charged on December 15 with sexual assault of a minor in the first degree and resisting an officer. The Crosse Tribune reported details of the criminal complaint on Wednesday. According to the document, Amman groped the girl in a store aisle on May 22. The girl told her mother, who confronted Amman. He fled the store. Police caught up with him at work on October 29. He said he didn’t remember the girl or her mother. He then fled but was apprehended shortly after. He told officers he was sick and needed help. Amman’s attorney declined to comment.

FANTASY FOOTBALL-MILLIONAIRE

Wausau man wins $ 1.1 million in fantasy football

WAUSAU, Wisconsin (AP) A man from Wausau has won $ 1.1 million playing fantasy football. The Wausau Daily Herald reported on Wednesday that Will Hsu, a 45-year-old ginseng farmer, won silver in a game hosted by the Draft Kings website. The Green Bay Packers’ 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on December 19 helped them beat 180,000 competitors. Hsu says the victory was a unique thrill and that he plans to donate about a quarter of the money to charities including the University of Wisconsin, the church in Wausau his family attends and the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin. He also plans to take his family to a cozy vacation spot and pay for his wife’s car.

WISCONSIN VIRUS OUTBREAK

Wisconsin surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of more than 10,000 Wisconsin residents. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that state health officials counted 34 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 10,014. The state has recorded 5,748 deaths from COVID- 19 last year and 4,266 so far in 2021. Almost three-quarters of those who died were at least 70 years old. The state recorded 6,477 new cases on Wednesday, the highest daily total since November 2020, before the vaccines were released. Health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads across the state and country.

INTER-STATE PURSUIT

Semi-trailer driver charged in insane interstate chase

PORTAGE, Wisconsin (AP) An Iowa tractor-trailer driver faces charges in Wisconsin after allegedly leading state soldiers in a mad interstate chase. The Portage Daily Registers reports that Kyle Futrel was indicted on December 21 in Columbia County for fleeing an officer, reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics. According to a criminal complaint, state soldiers received calls from motorists on December 17, reporting that a tractor-trailer was all over the road on Interstate 39-90-94. A soldier caught up with the truck and followed with the emergency lights on. The truck deviated from the right lane on the shoulder several times, extinguished its lights and nearly crashed into several vehicles. The truck eventually stopped and blocked the northbound lanes.

CHRISTMAS PARADE-SUV

City removes memorial from Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) Officials in Waukesha shot down a makeshift memorial honoring those killed and injured when an SUV drove through the town’s Christmas parade in November. The Veterans Park memorial included crosses, flowers, candles, teddy bears and baseballs in honor of Jackson Sparks, 8, who was killed while walking with his team of youth baseball. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that city workers withdrew the items on Wednesday. Mayor Shawn Reilly has requested a minute’s silence after the work is completed. The Waukesha County Historical Society plans to preserve some of the artefacts, while others will be part of a permanent memorial.

GOVERNOR-COUNTIES

Evers completes another round of visits to Wisconsin counties

MADISON, WI tout federal COVID-19 relief funds and visit schools. Evers also made all-county stops in 2019 and began another round of tours in 2020 before the pandemic curtailed travel for most of the year.

CROSSBOW SUPPORT

Man accused of firing a crossbow at police

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin Dells police arrested a man who allegedly shot officers with a crossbow as they tried to resolve a deadlock. WMTV-TV reported that the man barricaded himself in a room with a woman around midnight on Wednesday and threatened to shoot the woman. Police said they tried to negotiate with him for hours, but talks failed around 5:30 a.m. SWAT teams entered the house to rescue the woman. Police said the man fired a crossbow at an officer. Teams brought her down with non-lethal measures and removed the woman to safety.