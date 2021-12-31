Bollywood Girl Almost On Board For # NTR30

Young Tiger NTR is currently busy promoting its first pan-Indian project, RRR. The star will be touring for her upcoming starring Koratala Siva, # NTR30 from February or March. The film is also another pan-Indian project. Casting work for the film is underway.

We have reliably learned that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is almost confirmed as the lead female role in this project. Talks are at an advanced stage and the dotted line could be signed very soon. Alia is also part of RRR but is twinned with Ram Charan.

Alia Bhatt has fame in Hindi markets and will definitely be an added value for # NTR30. NTR and Alia seem to be good friends, as evidenced by their sparkling chemistry during RRR promotions. All eyes are on the musical director of # NTR30. Tarak fans want someone cool like Anirudh Ravichander.

Koratala Siva is currently working on the hardcover script for the film which happens to be the star director’s first Pan-Indian film.

Follow Mirchi9 on Google NewsThis week’s releases on OTT – Check the “Rating” filter

Hiring a Content Writer: We are looking to hire a “Telugu” content writer. Send your sample articles to [email protected]



Do not missTwo directors angry with Allu Arjun!Stylish star Allu Arjun was moved the other day during a speech in Pushpa Thank you for meeting … Do not missThe greatest statement of Rajamoulis till date of any heroRRR’s Tamil Pre-Release Event was held in Chennai today and Rajamouli made a big deal out of NTR … Do not miss2024! … Do not miss ?”. … Do not missShyam Singha Roy Review – Emotional Drama That Works In PartsBOTTOM LINE Emotional drama that partly works OUR RATING 2.75 / 5 CENSOR 2h 37m …