



This weekend I have 30 minutes and I miss Homeland.

The accidental wolf When to watch: Now on Topic. Kelli OHara plays Katie, a wealthy woman who feels trapped in her life and marriage when the wrong number or was it? a phone call from what looks like a war zone disrupts everything. Wolf, created and written by Arian Moayed, who plays Stewy on Succession, is a political and psychological thriller, as Katies’ quests bring her into conflict with the authorities and her own family. The shows’ first season was originally released as a web series in 2017; these chapters have been repackaged on Topic into four half-hour episodes, and the six-episode second season is out now. Start at the beginning. a few hours, what if the alarm clocks were good?

Cobra Kai When to watch: Season 4 arrives Friday, the Netflix. This revival of the Karate Kid franchise remains far better than it gets to be self-aware, sometimes funny, more obsessed with fatherhood and father figures than any show in living memory. This season Daniel and Johnny (Ralph Macchio and William Zabka) must team up, although their aspirations to bury the hatchet don’t quite materialize, and instead they re-enact their long-standing rivalry through their respective children and karate students. Cobra Kai is one of the most physically violent shows around today, with teens and people in their 60s fighting insanely. If you love nostalgia or are considering a martial arts related New Years resolution, check out this.

several hours, and I need a cry of purification.

strange eye When to watch: Season 6 arrives Friday, Netflix. The sixth season of Queer Eye is taking the festivities to Texas, and just when you think the wellness makeover formula is getting too spinning, something as simple as exposing your natural hair becomes one of the most big surprises that I have seen on television for a long time. I have never been so shocked in my life! Jonathan Van Ness gasps, and I agree. As always, Bobby Berk apparently does the most, like building an entire house in one episode, and Antoni Porowski apparently does the least, like offering encouragement while someone else bakes a cake. If you need emotional validation with your time on the couch, check out this.

