Guided hike planned along the Hoko River





With New Years Day being the first free day of 2022 at all Washington state parks, one will be part of a guided hike along the Little Hoko River. “It’s a long, flat and beautiful walk, even in the rain or the snow,” said Nancy Messmer, who, with her husband Roy Morris, will lead the outing on Saturday noon. To reach the trail, take State Highway 112 west of Clallam Bay, then head south on Hoko-Ozette Road. Just past the Cowan Heritage Area, cross the Little Hoko River Bridge and park at the gate. Be sure to take this detour as you enter Clallam Bay to bypass the landslide area, Messmer noted. For more information, call 360-963-2442. “The walk is going rain or shine, so bring rain gear,” she added. As for the distance, “people do what they want with it. It could be up to a mile, ”Messmer said. Hikers start surrounded by mossy trees and ferns. The path then opens onto a pasture, where there is a picnic table. The plan is to have hot drinks for people brave enough to go out on New Years Day, said Messmer, who works with the Clallam Bay Sekiu Lions Club. Five organized hikes were scheduled for Saturday by Friends of Fort Worden State Park in Port Townsend, but State Park Ranger John Whittet canceled them on Thursday. “We have icy roads and icy sidewalks that are going to melt a bit today and then refreeze. We don’t want to put people on the roads ”to the park, he said. Fort Worden will always be open and free, Whittet noted, but he didn’t want to invite people, especially from out of town, to drive on highways and slippery streets. He also didn’t want the Friends of Fort Worden volunteers to lead groups in snowy conditions. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or

