From Aryan Khan’s drug case to the arrest of Raj Kundras, the top 5 controversies that rocked Bollywood in 2021 | Bollywood





Controversies in Bollywood are nothing new, and 2021 has proven it again. From web content under the scanner to the arrest of a superstar son, here are the top five controversies that rocked the nation: 1. THE ARYAN KHAN DRUG CASE From Aryan Khan’s drug case to the arrest of Raj Kundras, the top 5 controversies that rocked Bollywood in 2021 The entire nation was shocked when news began pouring in on October 3 about Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan being caught aboard a rave cruise by the Narcotics Control Bureau. It was a raid led by Sameer Wankhede off the coast of Mumbai. The 24-year-old was arrested along with a few other people and charged with consumption and conspiracy, among other charges, and kept in prison. Khan toured Mumbai courts to secure bail, but NCB repeatedly opposed it, until October 28, when the Bombay High Court granted it. Aryan returned home to attend SRK fan celebrations outside their home, Mannat. Everyone’s been waiting for SRK to talk about it, but he never did and it continues to be that way. 2. SONU SOODS PHILANTHROPY UNDER THE SCANNER From Aryan Khan’s drug case to the arrest of Raj Kundras, the top 5 controversies that rocked Bollywood in 2021 He has been dubbed a messiah for the extensive philanthropic work he did in 2020 during the Covid pandemic. It was therefore natural that he made the headlines when his premises and his house were raided by the income tax service for alleged tax evasion, starting September 15 for four days. The allegations ranged from valued donations 18.94 crore collected, but only 1.9 crore used, for unpaid income taxes amounting to Rs. 20 crore. Sood tweeted after the raids ended, you don’t always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. 3. JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ AND NORA FATEHIS APPOINTMENT WITH A PUMP From Aryan Khan’s drug case to the arrest of Raj Kundras, the top 5 controversies that rocked Bollywood in 2021 Such has been the development in this case, that many manufacturers would be keen to turn it into a web series. Sukesh Chandrasekhar, a con artist has several cases against him, and the ED is investigating a 200 crore of money laundering scam in which he is the main accused. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s name appeared when she was summoned by ED in August for questioning. It has been alleged that she and Chandrasekhar are romantically linked and labeled as a possible beneficiary. She was questioned as a witness in the case, and her spokesperson released a statement in August Jacqueline also categorically denies the slanderous claims made about the relationship with the couple involved (Chandrasekhar and his wife). However, later a photo of her kissing him on her cheek surfaced online, followed by another photo. Actress Nora Fateson’s name also appeared in the case and she was called in for questioning. Both were showered with expensive gifts by him, Fernandez reportedly promised to produce a superhero movie franchise for her. The ED, which has interviewed Fernandez four times, has currently refused to downgrade the Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against her, meaning she cannot leave the country. 4. RAJ KUNDRAS PORN SCANDAL From Aryan Khan’s drug case to the arrest of Raj Kundras, the top 5 controversies that rocked Bollywood in 2021 The husband of businessman Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra, was arrested on July 19 by the Mumbai Crime Directorate for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content. A raid was also carried out on their home in Juhu by the criminal branch. Although her statement was also recorded in the case, Shetty has denied any involvement. She (Shilpa Shetty) has stated that the movies available on Hotshot (Rajs app) are not pornography but erotica, she said, according to a police official quoted in Mid Day. She denied knowing what her husband was doing. The actor applied to the Bombay High Court for an injunction against the defamatory content on social media and websites, but the court said the reports could not be characterized as defamatory. After spending nearly two months in prison, Kundra was released on bail on September 20. 5. OTT CONTENT UNDER THE SCANNER From Aryan Khan’s drug case to the arrest of Raj Kundras, the top 5 controversies that rocked Bollywood in 2021 Two of this year’s biggest web shows – Saif Ali Khans Taandav and Manoj Bajpayees The Family Man 2, found themselves struggling with their content. While the former courted controversy over specific scenes such as the one showing Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyubs’ character playing Lord Shiva in a college play and articulating phrases about Azaadi, TFM 2 aroused the wrath of the Tamil community who felt that they were presented in a negative light.

