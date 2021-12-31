Bollywood actor Salman Khan spotted driving rickshaw [Video]





Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is often in the spotlight for his occasional interactions with fans and media staff. In one of those funny moments, the actor was seen driving an automatic rickshaw around his farm in Panvel. The actor recently celebrated his 56th birthday, which he celebrated with close family members and friends from the Bollywood fraternity at his farm in Panvel. SALMAN KHAN driving an automatic Rikshaw tonight! pic.twitter.com/1gUBI17UrA SH! VAM (@ibeingshivay) December 28, 2021 A video goes viral on the internet, in which Salman Khan is seen driving an auto-rickshaw through the open streets, wearing a blue T-shirt and cap. Many passers-by were amused and started taking photos and videos of this moment. The video drew a lot of internet users and Salman Khan fans alike, with many congratulating him on this down-to-earth gesture. Also Read: Northeast Motors Modified Maruti Gypsy Look Dope (Video) This is not the first time that Salman Khan has been seen driving a rickshaw in the open streets. In the past, the actor has been seen doing the same thing several times on the streets around his home, Galaxy Apartments, in Bandra. In an interview in the past, he claimed that he sometimes reached Mumbai film studios while driving a rickshaw. In addition to this, Salman Khan is also spotted cycling the streets of Mumbai. It has already launched a line of electric bikes under its Being Human brand, which has a range of outlets across the country. Salman Khan was also seen driving in a gypsy While Salman Khan is praised for these more common moves despite being a superstar to his fans, the actor has a range of high-end luxury cars as his usual daily rides. Khan has a Range Rover Autobiography, Audi RS7, Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S, Mercedes Benz GL-Class, Mercedes Benz S-Class, Lexus LX 470, Audi A8 and Porsche Cayenne in his garage. A few years ago he was also spotted driving in a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. The heavily modified Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. The white-colored Gypsy can be spotted with a range of off-road modifications including all-terrain bumper, all-terrain bull bar, front tow hook, electric winch, auxiliary lights LED, spare headlights and Suite. The Gypsy also appears to have been lifted and there are aftermarket muddy terrain tires that make it perform much better on the off-road stretches. The tires are mounted on deep flat all-terrain rims which are much stronger than regular wheels and will allow the car to run on rough roads. Salman Khan is also known for his philanthropy and has donated many new cars to many industry players including Katrina Kaif. Also read: Next 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza render

