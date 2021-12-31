The 90s saw a resurgence in Hollywood. Here’s why people love nostalgia.

At least the ’90s are back, they’re in Hollywood.

Movies, shows and podcasts are once again being made about Princess Diana. HBO Max kicked off a “Friends” reunion called “The One Where They Get Back Together,” which was a huge success in May. Netflix released the second season of the reboot of “The Baby-SittersClub”, and Peacock released the second season of his “Saved By the Bell” reboot. Most recently, HBO Max released a reboot of “Sex and the City” titled “And Just Like That …” and a documentary on Babies beanie.

These are just a few of the many ’90s-centric pop culture offerings from Hollywood this year. There’s even more to come, including a Netflix spin-off of the hit sitcom That 70s Show called You Guessed It That 90s Show.

Resurrecting old Hollywood material isn’t new, according to some pop culture experts. But the resurgence of fodder in the 1990s seems particularly pronounced in another difficult year defined by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Experts say people can get nostalgic for some time as early as 15 years after that time, and up to 40 years after that, essentially spanning a life cycle that begins when some parents reach adulthood and ends when their children. make. the same. This helps reintroduce recycled content to younger audience members and draw in older viewers who are drawn to feelings of nostalgia.

What if those iconic shows and movies once worked, why wouldn’t they work again?

This phenomenon provides an opportunity to recycle stories and characters that appealed to both parents when they were younger and their children, or today’s barely legal generation, said Susan Mackey-Kallis, communications professor at Villanova University which studies pop culture. and film analysis.

Raj Mayadunne, 31, said he loves to find his beloved ’90s favorites in the air.

“It’s like Princess Diana and Carrie [Bradshaw] grew up with me, ”Mayadunne said. “It reminds me of a happier and more innocent time when I had fewer worries and responsibilities. No student loan. “

Nostalgia is a powerful emotion to which it is eerily heartwarming to return, as the memories people associate with childhood entertainment often shape our worldviews, said Yalda T. Uhls, assistant assistant professor of psychology at the UCLA who spent 15 years as a senior film executive.

This makes sense, Mackey-Kallis added, given that the word for nostalgia derives from the Greek words nostos- (house) and -algia (pain).

Pain at home or homesickness, a longing to return to a time and place where we have happier associations, Mackey-Kallis said.

I don’t think it necessarily matters if I wasn’t physically on this planet in the 1990s. This archive exists for people like me to discover again. Kelly Tan, 21

She noted, however, that for some people, such intense experiences can sometimes make one forget the real reality to which they refer. By extension, those moments captured in media portrayals like popular remakes probably never existed, she said.

The false melancholy of the ’90s rings especially true for Generation Z children born in the 2000s.

Kelly Tan, 21, said it didn’t matter whether she was alive during this decade.

“I don’t think it necessarily matters if I wasn’t physically on this planet in the 1990s,” she said. “This archive exists for people like me to discover again.”

She added: “I’m obviously not a royal member of the British family and I didn’t even exist when Diana was alive, but it’s just fun to pretend I grew up then, like that had happened, you know? “

The explosive throwback to the past isn’t just about entertainment, either. Earlier this summer, iconic fashion trends of the early 2000s like bobs, hipster jeans, and babydoll tees made a comeback among younger consumers. Y2K clothing, or what came to be known as nowstalgia, became an attempt to relive early 2000s fashion trends that Gen Z folks were too young to experience or remember. the first time.

Regardless of the medium, the longing for a time when things seemed simpler and easier is heightened in a time of untold loss and grief, experts say. In December, the United States took another Covid-19 milestone as the number of Americans who died from the virus exceeded 800,000.

There has been a lot of pain with the pandemic, Mackey-Kallis said. How to withdraw from the pain? We are going home; we go back to the past, it’s nostalgically better.

Film and TV studios also have a financial incentive to revive favorite shows and characters from the past, experts said.

Studios are afraid to take a risk on new content, so they rely on existing intellectual property, in the hope that if the story worked once it will work again, Uhls said, referring to Intellectual property.

That hope, Mackey-Kallis said, would ideally translate into high ticket counters and audiences, or in the case of streaming services, new subscribers who both contribute to more revenue-generating businesses.

How to withdraw from the pain? We are going home; we go back to the past, it’s nostalgically better. Susan Mackey-Kallis, PROFESSOR OF COMMUNICATION at the University of Villanova

Of course, that’s not always the result.

For example, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which debuted in November, drew large crowds to theaters. But some critics were still lukewarm about the return of such a beloved franchise, which began in 1984.

The film “instinctively understands that nostalgia is the most treasured possession of popular cultures right now,” writer Jack King noted in an article for the BBC, titled “Ghostbusters Afterlife: is nostalgia killing cinema?“

“If it’s easy to criticize studios for appealing to nostalgia as being cynical, then it’s clear from the box office results that it is right on target and is there really something wrong with it. despicable thing about the fans’ desire to remember the things they love? ” The king wrote. “The problem, however, is: where does the obsession with nostalgia end?

Still, some experts say reuse of old content may continue to be successful, as viewers will likely consume these offers almost immediately.

The pandemic has certainly intensified our pain and our desire to go back in time, to feel safe from the things that are painful, Mackey-Kallis said. While this reality may never have existed, what could be better than watching content that reminds you of a time before the pandemic?