The Daily Laws – West Virginia Downloadable Entertainment Library Initiative

A BEST-SELLER FROM NEW YORK TIMES

From the world’s leading expert on power and strategy, here’s a daily devotion designed to help you take charge of your destiny.

Robert Greene, the # 1 New York Times bestselling author, has been an advisor to millions of people for over two decades. Now, with entries from his five books, as well as unpublished works, Daily laws offers a refined and concise page of wisdom for each day of the year, in an easily digestible lesson that will only take a few minutes to assimilate. Each day also has a daily law, a prescription that readers cannot afford to ignore in the battle of life. Each month revolves around a major theme: power, seduction, persuasion, strategy, human nature, toxic people, self-control, mastery, psychology, leadership, adversity or creativity.

Who doesn’t want to be more powerful? More in control? The best at what they do? The secret: Read this book every day.

“Daily study”, wrote Leo Tolstoy in 1884, is “necessary for everyone”. More than just an introduction for new fans, this book is a Rosetta Stone for internalizing the many lessons that fill Greene’s books and will reward a lifetime of reading and re-reading.

