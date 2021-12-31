Erie County Reports Record Daily COVID-19 Cases





BUFFALO, NY The Erie County Department of Health said a record 2,820 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday. The health department also says the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 20.1%. ECDOH confirmed 2,820 new cases of COVID-19 for December 29 and 9,320 cases in total in the past 7 days. Total number of new cases per 100,000 people in Erie County in the last 7 days: 977. Total number of cases up to December 29: 149,410. / 1 pic.twitter.com/nZLg7ezh5a Erie County Department of Health (@ECDOH) December 30, 2021 Erie County Director Mark Poloncarz said those figures did not include 224 cases of home test kits that were self-reported by individuals to the health department. Poloncarz added that if the omicron variant does not create a milder disease compared to previous COVID strains, local hospitals are likely to be overrun. Hopefully the Omicron variant, while much more transmissible than previous COVID-19 strains, actually creates milder illness for those who are vaccinated, as has been reported. Otherwise, based on the recent number of new daily cases, our hospitals will be overwhelmed. https://t.co/AIcHO3mMBQ Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 30, 2021 In addition to the county executive’s concerns about hospitalizations, the ECMC is doing its part to limit the spread. The medical center is suspending all inpatient visits, except when medically necessary. The decision was made because of this high positivity rate and staffing.

