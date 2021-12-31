Human actor Aasif Khan on his journey so far and his ideal roles





Ahead of the Hotstar Human series release in January, actor Aasif Khan talks about his acting journey from Mirzapur to Pagglait and his role preferences



Actor Aasif Khan has some career dreams. While a dream of sharing screen space with the late actor Irrfan Khan is still unfulfilled, he hopes that his other dream of working with Anurag Kashyap will one day come true. Read also | Get First Day First Show, our weekly cinema newsletter, delivered to your inbox. You can register for free here Aasif to be seen in upcoming Hotstar series, medical suspense thriller Human this falls from January 14. The series also stars Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari. Aasif has been seen in movies before Indias Most Wanted and Pagglait and webseries Jamtara, Panchayat, followed by his debut on OTT platforms in series likeMirzapur and Patal Lok. As a child, Aasif took to the theater to escape math and science at school. He shares, I was very weak in these two subjects. Even when I wasn’t participating in extracurricular activities to escape subjects, I was made to stand out either because I hadn’t finished my homework or because I had failed to bring a book. I was happiest at the time of the annual school party, when students who had registered to participate in various activities were exempted from attending classes. Originally from Nimbahera, a small town in Chittorgarh District, Rajasthan, Aasif and moved to Mumbai in 2010 to try his hand at theater. The die-hard Shahrukh Khan fan who arrived in Mumbai with starry dreams recalls, The 2010-2012 period was the most difficult for me. Having faced disappointments, every day of these two years, I thought about giving up. My mom kept me afloat. Finally, I started to play in the theater where I improved my art; until then I was a novice. I simultaneously did some odd jobs to make ends meet and continue living in Mumbai. Finally, in 2019 when Most Wanted Indies arrived, my hope in my acting career was rekindled. Still, the actor has returned to his hometown and only travels to Mumbai for work. I have just started my career so living in Mumbai doesn’t make sense. Also, I miss the peace and quiet of my hometown. Mumbai is a bustling city; it is beautiful and big but there, I do not see the sky at night, he smiles. After playing negative roles, does Aasif fear being labeled? Each role comes with a different character. So even though I’m playing a negative role, I’m not repetitive. Also, as an actor, I prefer to play a hat role and make a mark even with less small space. After all, every artist seeks this satisfaction.

