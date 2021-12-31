A look back at five must-see films





Bollywood had a decent year in 2021 comparatively better than in 2020. While the box office is a whole different aspect, here are some of the must-see Bollywood movies of 2021 that should or should have been on your watchlist. . A film that changed the perspective of watching Indian family dramas. We are no longer tied to the melodramatic theories typical of Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain, which worked in the 90s because Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi showed the modern view of modern family problems. Seema Pahwa debuted with a thoughtful film that shattered stereotypes of the Family Drama genre in Bollywood. A complete fun riot. Bollywood can still make good comedies and Hi Mamu the shows. An interesting story full of twists and turns, drama and comedy. Hi Mamu was a typical old school comedy that we miss these days and Vikram Singh has adapted it for all age groups. Both the industry and the Bollywood audiences these days are crazy about Biopics. Yes, some biopics have failed terribly but luckily with Shershaah, it did not happen like that. Despite the intensive use of chauvinism and the emotional quotient, Shershaah has established itself as a must-see biopic. The heroic story of Captain Vikram Batra was worth telling, and Shershaah did him justice. Malayalam cinema made a revolutionary classic like Dasharatham in 1989, when a taboo subject like surrogacy was beyond people’s understanding. The Marathi cinema made the film on the same subject Mala Aai Vhaychayin 2011, but from a woman’s point of view. Laxman Utekar’s Mimi was a simple remake of it but with added glamor and film elements. However, the film managed to keep all of the substantial values ​​intact and made it a fantastic watch overall. Yes Bollywood can make a realistic and substantial biographical drama away from chauvinism and unrealistic drama and Shoojit Sircar has proven it with Sardar oudham. Sircar used unique storytelling theories, unlike simple linear storytelling with occasional patriotic segments. The film takes longer than expected, but only to show you the devastating event in a very real way that you will remember for a long time. The disappointing box office numbers don’t take away from the fantastic efforts made by the entire film crew. Kabir Khan’s sports docu-drama genre brings back the party vibe with a pure nostalgic experience. More than a movie, it is a 160 minute festival for all Indian cricket fans.

