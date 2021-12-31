Sigrid always has spare socks | Entertainment

Entertainment
Sigrid wears cool socks wherever she goes.
The Norwegian singer-songwriter hates being cold-eyed and insists that having a pair of black woolen socks in her bag means she ends up staying outside longer and having more fun.
She said: This was the first tip I immediately thought of about wool socks.
There’s this Norwegian brand Devil and I wear their black woolen socks every day.
I bring a cool pair of socks wherever I go because when my feet get cold I get tired and feel the urge to come home.
“So that makes me stay out longer.
Sigrid admitted that she thought wearing a change of socks everywhere was a normal thing to do when she was younger.
She added: I feel like my mom made me believe it was just okay to grow up.
I told everyone my guitarist started wearing them and he says it changed his life.
Over the years, the Burning Bridges singer has learned not to rush into decisions because she doesn’t listen to her instincts if she doesn’t take her time.
She explained in a recent interview: It’s okay to take your time in making a decision, so that you make it based on what you are thinking rather than stress.
I’m describing an ideal world here, I don’t think I’ll ever walk away from stress.
At the start of my career, I was so worried about all of these decisions.
But sometimes you can get quite taken by the feeling that you have to decide really quickly, especially since my work moves so quickly.
I don’t make good decisions when I am stressed or under pressure because I will make decisions based on what I think I need to do more than what my intuition tells me.
