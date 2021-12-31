Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says I see a lot of fakes at Bollywood parties
Nawazuddin Siddiqui said he stays out of the spotlight because he sees a lot of falsehood in the events of the film industry.
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in five films in 2022. This year the actor has been seen in films such as Serious Men and Raat Akeli Hai. The actor has many critically acclaimed roles under his belt, but he chooses to stay out of the limelight. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has revealed the reason he stays away from all the razzmatazz.
NAWAZUDDIN SAYS HE SEES A LOT OF FALSE IN BOLLYWOOD EVENTS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated for an International Emmys this year for his role in the Netflix movie Serious Men. Speaking to AajTak.in on why he stays out of the spotlight, Nawaz said, “The kind of movies I make, I’m the same in real life too. My characters have been very realistic. They’ve been very realistic. say the more local a person, the more global it is. If you stick to your roots then everyone will love you. “
He added: “I make similar films and my nature is the same as well. I also don’t work in fake films and I don’t have a wrong attitude. The reason for being on the sidelines is that I don’t like fame and glamor I like living among ordinary people more than attending film industry events or parties. I see a lot of fakes, which I don’t like .
On the work side, we will soon see Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Adbhut. The film also stars Diana Penty, Rohan Mehra, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles.
