Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj’s manager die: Hollywood manager Angela Kukawski allegedly murdered





Famous Hollywood manager Angela Angie Kukawski was found dead this week, with police investigating her boyfriend for murder.

Longtime Hollywood star manager Angela “Angie” Kukawski has passed away. She was 55 years old. The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement on Wednesday indicating that the department’s Valley Bureau Homicide division is investigating Kukawski’s death as a murder. She was reported missing on December 22 in the suburb of Sherman Oaks, California. She was later found dead inside her vehicle, which was parked on the street in the Simi Valley area. Before Kukawski was identified as the victim, a local Angeino News report said that a woman in her 50s was found stabbed to death in the trunk of the vehicle. Police identified Kukawski’s boyfriend Jason Barker, 49, as a suspect, and he was arrested, according to an LAPD press release on Wednesday. Police allege Barker killed the mother-of-five inside their Sherman Oaks home, placed her in the trunk of the car and drove to Simi Valley, where he left her parked. Barker was held in Van Nuys Jail and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed murder charges against him. The prosecutor’s office told Fox News they had charged Barker with two counts of murder and torture. They further insisted in their filed complaint obtained by Fox News that Barker murdered Kukawski “unlawfully and with intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purposes of revenge, extortion, persuasion and in a sadistic goal, to inflict serious bodily harm ”. Inmate files show Barker is being held on bail of US $ 3 million. News of Kukawski’s death permeated the showbiz industry in which she found her calling. She worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills as a business leader for Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, the Kardashians and even represented the Tupac Shakur estate, according to Variety. The Kardashian-Jenner clan released a statement to TMZ on Wednesday and said Kukawski was “really the best.” “She cared about each of us and made impossible things happen,” the outlet read. “She will be sadly missed and we extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.” Todd Bozick of Boulevard said in a statement to Variety: “We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski. Angie was a kind and wonderful person, and everyone who knew her will be sadly missed. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends. Representatives for the Kardashians, West and Minaj did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. This article originally appeared on Fox news and is reproduced here with permission Read related topics: Kanye west kardashians

