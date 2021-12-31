Daily Research Plots BalramJeeJha announced his Youtube channel and new business FTTVpedia.Com





In a very short period of time, Daily Research Plot has grown into one of the top entertainment portals covering news and updates on Movies, TV Series, celebrity gossip, and technology. The DailyResearchplot.Com website was started by Crisp Multimedia Solutions Pvt. Ltd. By its founder BalramJeeJha in 2019. In just two years, the website has surpassed 5 million monthly readers and the stories and articles have been ranked on Google Trending and News. With the success of the portal, Team Daily Research Plot launched its Youtube channel where viewers can get TV series reviews and news updates in video format, and the channel is also growing exponentially. The Youtube channel was launched exclusively for TV Series News, Movie Reviews, Superhero Movie Fan Theories, and Animated News. BalramJeeJha along with co-founder Manjeet Mahato also launched a new media group named FTT Media, under which the company developed a few websites of each genre like FTTTVPedia.Com for TV shows and News, FTTAnime.Com for Anime News and Manga Series updates and FTTGossips.Com for celebrity gossip and more. The team will increase the number of websites for channels of all genres in the future. On this occasion, BalramJeeJha shared his journey through college to DRP Media. He said: “I believe in quality and optimization, the quality of your content is the most important part, but targeting the right type of audience at the most appropriate time is one of the key points for growth. from any content creator. “ When asked about his success mantra, he said “Trust in the team, collaborative working environment and regular brainstorming for content improvement to increase the overall user experience are the few most valuable key points that the Daily Research plot is working on. ‘team.“ BalramJeeJha was born in a small village in Darbhanga, Bihar, and completed his education in his hometown and Patna. He received his BA in Animation from MCU, Bhopal. He later worked for various national media channels and agencies as a creative designer and digital marketer. With his experience in the field, he founded his own computer design and animation agency in Delhi named Crisp Multimedia Solutions Pvt. Ltd. After a few years of entrepreneurship, he turned his passion into a profession by launching an entertainment portal, Daily Research Plot. He has always had a keen interest in superheroes, comics, movie reviews, and fan theories, so he joined the online portal with his college friend and co-founder ManjeetMahato in 2019. The Team Daily Research storyline is growing at a very good pace, growing from a team of 10 writers to over 50 writers and various associate editors around the world.

