MELBOURNE, December 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Who brings a comet to a climate fight? Anyone who has attempted to raise awareness of the multifaceted risks the world faces from rising temperatures must surely balk at the idea of reducing the problem to a huge celestial body destroying the planet. Yet this is the allegory that director Adam McKay chose for Dont Look Up. Judging by the initial success of satirical films on Netflix and the ensuing social media debates, McKay chose his parable well. It even includes a cautionary lesson for investors struggling with global warming.
Whose Look Up has its faults. My wife’s rule of thumb is that the more superstars crammed into a movie, the worse it will be. The all-star cast, which includes cameos from Timothe Chalamet and singer Ariana Grande, doesn’t bode well. It is also too long. Tighter fitting could have cut it down to less than two hours while still keeping the message. But his biting satire is also sporadically funny.
Like McKay confirmed for journalist Eric Holthaus, the film is a gift to climate activists, mainly by offering a certain catharsis. His decision to make scientists heroes is particularly poignant. To belittle and flatly ignore these messengers of climate change has long been a sport for so-called skeptics who do not want to give up fossil fuels.
The protagonists of Dont Look Up, played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, are academics who discover a giant comet heading straight for Earth. This propels them into situations where scientists tend to suffer the most: trying to explain their findings to politicians and the media. Meryl Streeps president Janie Orlean is clearly drawing inspiration from former US Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump, but might as well channel Democratic US Senator and climate obstructionist Joe Manchin. Orleans takes denial to its logical extreme, using the film’s title as a rallying slogan, literally urging its supporters to proactively ignore the impending disaster.
The media outlets receive equally unflattering treatment. While not all selling points are the same, it’s hard to argue with the depiction of talk shows diluting serious topics with the superficial and emptiness, or trend-obsessed newspapers on Twitter. The 1976 film Network tackled similar industry failures, culminating in fictional TV presenter Howard Beale to declare I’m crazy as hell. In Dont Look Up, it is the scientists who end up fulminating on the air.
The message seems to have resonated. The film recorded 111 million hours of viewing on Netflix in the two days after Christmas Eve, more than four times what its closest competitor on the streaming service managed for an entire week.
The edifying tale for big business and finance appears in the form of Sir Peter Isherwell. Played by Mark Rylance, the socially awkward tech boss is a composite of tycoons including Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk. But Sir Peter is British, which immediately shows viewers steeped in Hollywood stereotypes that he is one of the villains.
The emotionally conscious app maker has determined that the comet contains $ 140 trillion in rare earths and other precious metals. Rather than destroy it, suggests Sir Peter, why not bring it safely to earth for mining? At the risk of revealing the end, this flashy and stock market solution does not work as expected. Whose Look Up Is Actually Famous Tom Toros New York Cartoon 2012 in film form: Yes, the planet was destroyed, but for a wonderful time we created a lot of shareholder value.
Back in the real world, aspects of Sir Peters’ botched bailout can be seen in all kinds of unproven, untested, or even non-existent technology that businesses and governments have championed to tackle climate change. The Australian government’s 2050 plan to cut emissions to net zero relies heavily on such pipe dreams read more, while downplaying existing and proven technologies like renewables which, if properly scaled up, would meet the target faster. Certainly, it is a mental leap to equate the enthusiasm for green hydrogen or carbon capture and storage with the harvest of an earth comet. But that’s the point of allegories: they don’t have to be perfect.
– Dont Look Up, a movie directed by Adam McKay, began airing on Netflix on December 24.
