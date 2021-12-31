From TV actress Mahima Makwana to Suniel Shetty’s son, these stars made their Bollywood debut in 2021





2021 has been a very special year for many Bollywood stars. While some stars have married and started a new journey of their lives, while new artists have started their new journey in Bollywood. Among those who made their Bollywood debut, some were child stars and some well-known faces from the television world are also included in this list. While many stars have made a lot of noise about their new Bollywood debuts, there were some whose films couldn’t get off to a good start. So, let’s talk about these celebs who made their Bollywood debut this year and started their new journey: Ahan Shetty: In 2021, Ahan Shetty, son of famous Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, made his Bollywood debut with the movie “Tadap”. Ahan has been much discussed about this film, although the film received a mixed response from audiences. The film is directed by Milan Luthria. Mahima Makwana: Mahima Makwana is a well-known face in the television industry. Mahima has appeared in many soap operas like Balika Vadhu, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and Shubhaarambh as well as Southern films, but in 2021 Mahima Makwana worked in Salman Khan’s famous film Antin – The Final Truth. This is his new debut in Bollywood. Sharvari Wagh: Sharvari is one of those actresses who stays in the news for her warmth. Although Sharvari was seen in the web series “The Forgotten Army”, but this year she made her Bollywood debut with the movie “Bunty Aur Babli 2”. The film also starred veteran actors like Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. Pranitha Subhash: Praneeta Subhan made a different identity in the industry of the South with her acting, but this year Praneeta started her new rounds in Bollywood with the film “Hungama 2”. Apart from that, she was also seen in the movie Bhuj. Rinzing Denzongpa-Malvika Raaj: Veteran Bollywood actor Danny Denzongpa has proven his mettle in the industry with his acting. Now his son Rinzing made his B Bollywood debut with the movie Squad. This action movie was released on the OTT platform in November. Rinzing plays a member of the Special Task Force in this film and gave some terrific action scenes. His film also received a mixed response from audiences. Malavika Raj worked in Bollywood as a child artist. She played the childhood character of Kareena Kapoor in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, but this year Malvika Raaj also made her Bollywood debut with the movie Squad by Rinzing.

