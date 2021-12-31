Star Wars’ Darth Maul actor has a Boba Fett cameo





Sam Witwer, whose Star Wars story spans from The Force Unleashed to The Clone Wars, returns as one of the alien creatures from The Book of Boba Fett.

WARNING: The following contains major spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1, “Stranger in a Strange Land”, now available on Disney +. Boba Fett’s bookthe pilot episode of ‘its provided voice actor Sam Witwer with anotherStar wars character to include in his portfolio. Skywalker Sound mixer David Collins revealed on Twitter that Witwer, best known for voicing ex-Sith Darth Maul inStar Wars: The Clone Wars, lent his voice to aRodian held captive by Tusken Raiders in the first episode of Boba Fett’s book. This Rodien, only seen in Fett’s flashbacks, is then forced alongside Fett to dig water pods in the sand of Tatooine, before being killed by a four-armed sand creature that Fett, in turn, strangles to death.

RELATED: Boba Fett’s Book: Every Star Wars Callback & Easter Egg In Episode 1 Witwer, a veteran Star warsvoice actor, played both Darth Vader’s Apprentice Starkiller and Emperor Palpatine in the 2008 video gameStar Wars: TheUnleashed Force, later returning as Starkiller for its sequel. He then starred inThe clone wars as an entity of Force the Son during the Mortis story of Season 3 before Maul’s role in the Season 4 finale arc. Witwer would continue to voice Maulfor Season 5 and afterThe clone wars‘cancellation, resumption of his role in projects like the animated series by Dave FiloniStar Wars Rebels and 2017Star Wars Battlefront II. He also eventually came back forThe clone wars‘last season on Disney +. Maul briefly appeared in 2018Solo, with Witwer dubbing the character’s lines on longtime Maul stuntman Ray Park.

While details of how Boba Fett survived Sarlaac Pitt have not been discussed.The Mandalorian,Boba Fett’s bookFlashbacks of ‘scanonically revealed what happened to the bounty hunter after the events ofStar Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. Using oxygen from a digested stormtrooper to survive, Fett successfully escaped the beast’s stomach using his flamethrower, only to lose his armor as Jawas passed and be recovered by a wandering tribe Tusken Raider. RELATED: Boba Fett’s Book Confirms Another Classic Character Survived Jabba’s Barge Episode director Robert Rodriguez also made a cameo appearance as Trandoshan who gives Fett and his partner Fennec Shand a tribute as the last crime lord of Tatooine. Although nothing has been confirmed yet,Boba Fett’s bookThe story of – who sees the duo navigate the planet’s various underworld bosses – could be linked to Maul’s union, Crimson Dawn, with Solothe final act of revealing him that he is the secret leader of the organization. Marvel’sStar wars the comics have since incorporated Crimson Dawn into the current timeline, reintroducing themselves by stealing Han Solo’s carbonite block from Fett and auctioning it off to the Empire and other criminal groups. The comics also revealed that Crimson Dawn’s new leader is Han’s sex-lover Qi’ra, whose story is currently told in the new one.Crimson Reign series.

Boba Fett’s book is currently airing on Disney +. New episodes air on Wednesdays. KEEP READING: Star Wars: A Darth Maul Show Is A Great Idea – Here’s Why Source: Twitter The Witcher fans loved season 1 – but they’re slamming season 2

