



from Hollywood icons to Korean stars; list of celebrities who joined social networks in 2021 Celebrities and popular entertainment stars keep in touch with their millions of fans through various social media platforms including; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other networks. In 2021, when many famous personalities, who initially avoided social networks for a long time, have decided to join the bandwagon. Check out the names of the A-List stars, who debuted on social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter and TikTok in 2021. Angelina Jolie

Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie joined Instagram in August this year. the Wanted to The actress, who defines herself as a “mom and filmmaker” in her biography, joined the platform with an urgent message on behalf of Afghan women after the recent Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Her first message included a letter from an Afghan teenage girl. Since joining Jolie, Jolie’s post has been primarily for social causes. BTS Members

Members of South Korean popular music group BTS Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga joined Instagram with their individual accounts earlier this month. Previously, BTS boys only engaged their millions of fans through Twitter. Within hours, the follower count on each of the limb handles surpassed the seven million mark, with Kim Tae-Hyung aka V in first place. Lee jung-jae

After a huge hit on Netflix’s Squid Game, lead actor Lee Jung Jae surprised his fans by making his social media debut. The actor currently has 5.2 million followers on Instagram. Hae-soo park

One of South Korea’s hottest actors, Park Hae-Soo joined the photo-sharing app in October. The 39-year-old actor uploaded several more photos from his show, Squid Game, and currently has 2.8 million Instagram followers. Gong yoo

South Korean star Gong Yoo officially joined Instagram earlier this month. The actor management team, SOOP, has announced the news of its debut on IG. Jon stewart

Renowned American comedian and television host Jon Stewart joined Twitter in January 2021. Stewart, who is famous for his political comments, took a look at former US President Donald Trump’s habits on the site, which he said. is now permanently banned. Taylor Swift

Musical sensation Taylor Swift joined TikTok at the end of August of this year. Her first TikTok video featured Swift in a Screwface Capital video by Dave with lip sync. She was the fastest user to reach 100,000 subscribers in less than 9 hours and over 1.5 million in one day. Beyonce

Queen Bey joined TikTok on December 17th. And in the first few hours, nearly 175,000 users followed the account. Beyonc is very popular on other social media sites, with 224 million followers on Instagram, 56 million on Facebook and 15.5 million on Twitter.

