REEL TALK: The best films of 2021 | Culture & Leisure





The best films of 2021 are admittedly a subjective list, but also fluctuating. As I browse through the titles and even watch a few of my favorites, these movies compete for position depending on my mood and even the events of the day. And with that caveat, here are the best movies of 2021. Belfast Writer and director Kenneth Branagh takes us back to the 1969 Troubles in Belfast, Ireland, in this semi-autobiographical story of love, family and sacrifice. Strikingly beautiful and heartbreakingly beautiful, this violent period is portrayed through the lens of a young boy, Buddy (Jude Hill). Told with love, we are immersed in these times and in this family as they go through these difficult and troubling times. The last duel Told from three different angles, we see in fascinating detail the horrific events that led to the rape of Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer). Based on the writings and true history of the 14th century, we relapsed into this gritty patriarchal society, where women were owned and #MeToo could not even have been imagined. Filled with stellar performances and insightful writing, The Last Duel is a tale with an ending that will leave you speechless and speechless, making it even more relevant in today’s times. Do not seek Certainly, I watched it four times and for good reason. Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio play Michigan State University researchers who discover a planet-killing comet heading towards Earth. Attempting to alert the powers that be and possibly the general population, their actions are the only thing that can save planet Earth and humanity. Believe it or not, this is a hysterically funny film in which writer / director Adam McKay weaves a complicated story about climate change and other socially relevant issues and our responses. Mass Ann Dowd and Jason Isaacs, and Martha Plimpton and Reed Birney, play two couples who lost their sons in a school shooting; one son the victim, the other the shooter. As the two couples reunite in a rural church, with the school hiding in the background, their civil conversation is filled with brutally raw emotions boiling just below the surface until they explode. A succinct writing and skillful staging by Fran Kranz, with emotional yet understated performances allow us to walk, not in their place but certainly beside them, to establish empathy for both sets of parents. . Pork Writer and director Michael Sarnoski tells an emotionally charged story of Rob (Nicolas Cage), a man living in nature, hunting for truffles when his precious pig goes missing. Teaming up with Amir (Alex Wolff), a truffle buyer for upscale restaurants, Rob sets out in search of his pig, to confront his troubling past. Beautifully shot, Cage offers us one of the best performances of his career. The film also boasts one of the best scenes of the year, making it a must-see movie. The remaining films, over five, are all worth your time thanks to excellent storytelling, cinematography, and acting. These include: The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Cmon, Cmon, King Richard, The Killing of Two Lovers, Violet, Tick Tick Boom, The Lost Daughter, and Parallel Mothers.

