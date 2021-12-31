Taapsee Pannu who had a fabulous year with his towering twin achievementsHaseen Dillruba and Rashmi rocket, has no immediate plans to marry her boyfriend, former badminton player Mathias Boe.

When I ask her about marriage in 2022, she retorts: Just because weddings are the flavor of the season? No no. Not really. I don’t have any immediate wedding plans. I have a lot of missions in hand. I don’t want to have a rushed marriage.

Taapsee, one of India’s busiest actors, wants to get married when she has the time. Every time I get married it happens in a relaxed atmosphere. I’m in no rush to get married. Nothing will change after the wedding, so I don’t really feel the need to take the plunge just yet.

She hopes 2022 will be more organized than in 2021. Because of the confinement the last two years have been a bit overwhelmed and crowded for me. I literally ran in and out of the sets trying to make time for myself and my family. It had an impact on my physical and mental health. I hope 2022 will be more peaceful. I hope there aren’t any sudden and shocking lockdowns in 2022. Touchwood.

