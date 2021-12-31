Spider-Man 3 writers reveal Tom Hardy’s Venom was almost in the final battle

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s the chaotic finale almost featured Tom Hardy’s Venom.

Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Path Home and Venom: let there be carnage.

If there is one thing Spider-Man: No Path Home successful, he strategically handled a variety of callbacks and cameos from various films, including the recent Venom following. One of the movie’s biggest fears was how it could potentially feel overloaded, which luckily wasn’t, thanks to writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers tactfully finding a fine line between nostalgia and the progression of Peter Parker’s story.

Writing such a dense and highly solicited film, interspersed with multiple universes, is no easy task. While the final product was one of the most ambitious endeavors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and managed to close Venom: let there be carnage post-credits streak, Chris McKenna revealed to Variety that the first draft of the film was filled to the brim with even more ideas.

“Let’s write the script which is the kitchen sink and act like we’re going to get whatever we want. And as Peters wants it, it turned into a nightmare, and it took some very, very talented people for us. help not to die in the end.

A number of key actors like Tobey Maguire’s Mary Jane Watson and Andrew Garfield’s Emma Stone did not appear in Spidey Threequel despite rumors suggesting otherwise. While McKenna did not disclose whether any of these characters appeared in previous versions, it was clear the writers had taken several different potential paths.

We took different routes with different characters that just didn’t match. We can’t go into specifics because that might be the kind of thing where they’ll find a way to explore these ideas. So I hate to spoil anything, because I think we had a lot of fun.

The writing duo have confirmed that one of the potential avenues involves the appearance of Tom Hardy’s Venom in the film’s finale. Venom: let there be carnageThe post-credits streak saw the Tom Hardy-led character appear in the MCU through multiversal shenanigans. While Tom Hardy reprized his role as Venom in No way homein the post-credits sequence of, he did not participate in the battle, making his appearance irrelevant.

As for how Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock / Venom was drawn into the MCU when he was unaware of the identity of Spider-Man or Peter Parker? McKenna has revealed that the symbiote hive-mind theory has solid validity.

“The idea is that the symbiote has knowledge of other universes. Buried in his brain is some knowledge of this connection.

It will be interesting to see how Tom Hardy’s Venom trio plays out and whether the multiverse will be directly tackled. Fans have been clamoring to see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom go head-to-head, so maybe that will be the basis for the future movie.

Here’s the synopsis for Marvel Studios Spider-Man No Way Home:

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, the identity of our friendly neighborhood hero is revealed, putting his superhero responsibilities in conflict with his normal life and endangering those he cares about most. . When he calls on Doctor Stranges to restore his secret, the spell rips a hole in their world, freeing the most powerful villains who have ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now Peter will have to overcome his biggest challenge yet, which will not only change his own future forever, but the future of the multiverse as well.

Directed by Jon Watts from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, MarvelsNo way homestars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Martin Starr, JB Smoove, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, with Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Hardy.

Spider-Man: No Path Homeis now playing in theaters. Stay tuned for all the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the future of Tom Hardy's Venom

Source: Variety