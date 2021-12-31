New Years Resolutions to Help Wildlife | Lifestyle and entertainment

Entertainment
New Years Resolutions to Help Wildlife
This year, how about making New Year’s resolutions to help wildlife? Please consider the following options when managing your property.
Limit the amount of lawn around your home. A lawn does not provide as much for wildlife as a variety of herbaceous plants, shrubs, and trees. And the people’s desire to keep it weed-free (pesticides), dark green (fertilizer) and short (lawn mowers and herbicides) creates pollution in the environment.
Plant more trees, shrubs, vines, wild herbs, and / or flowers. Learn about plants that are beneficial to wildlife and grow them to provide animal food and shelter and beauty for you!
Learn about wildlife so that you are less afraid and more willing to share your property with them. Knowledge goes a long way in reducing prejudice and fear. For example, many people are terrified of snakes and spiders for no real reason and tend to kill these animals on sight, but it’s a shame to kill yourself when there is no valid reason to do so. Learn more about snakes and spiders to understand the role they play in our world and how they pose a minimal threat to humans.
Let some weeds grow. Wild plants are generally considered to be weeds, but many produce beautiful flowers that are also useful to our native animals. If such plants grow in a place where you can let them grow to maturity, you can expand your knowledge of plants by identifying them and observing which animals use them.
Let your flowers go to seed and leave them standing through fall and winter and into spring. Allowing seeds to stay on your annuals and perennials is an easy way to provide food for birds and small mammals. It also allows your plants to eventually reseed, saving you some gardening efforts in the spring. Chop up the dried stems and leave them where they fall at the start of the growing season. The stems will decompose and add nutrients to the soil, reducing your need for fertilizer.
If you can, provide water for wildlife. It can be as simple as taking out a dish of fresh water every day to drink (if the dish is less than two inches deep, birds will bathe in it as well). Or you can set up an artificial pond that will provide a nesting site (and maybe a home) for frogs, toads, salamanders, newts, dragonflies, and many other types of insects. Even a pond as small as three feet by four feet will be home to many animals.
Keep your pets (cats and dogs) tied up so they cannot kill wildlife. Pets have a huge impact on all manner of wildlife, either directly by killing or indirectly by altering an animal’s behavior (such as preventing an adult bird from returning to its nest of eggs).
It is becoming more and more difficult for wild animals, and even some plants, to coexist with us. I hope you will do all you can to accommodate our wildlife.
Thank you and happy new year!
Marlene A. Condon is the author / photographer of The Nature-friendly Garden: Creating a Backyard Haven for Plants, Wildlife, and People (Stackpole Books; information on www.marlenecondon.com). You can read his blog at https://InDefenseofNature.blogspot.com
