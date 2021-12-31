Top Grossing Bollywood Movies of 2021 by Most Viewed Box Office and OTT Collection





Here is the list of the 18 highest grossing Bollywood movies from 2021 by Box Office Collection and Most Viewed Bollywood Movies on OTT in India. The Box Office collections mentioned here are net collections and do not include overseas collections. The Top 10 Bollywood Movies of 2021 is the biggest hit of the year that has been affected by the coronavirus and that means we’ve added movies that have performed well on OTT as theaters have been closed for Covid 19.

It was the worst year for Bollywood due to a pandemic, which is why most of the movies on this list are not hits. Best Bollywood Movies in 2021 by Box Office Collection Rank India Box Office Collection Nett 1.Sooryavanshi 195.04 Crore 2.83 66.66 crores 3.Pushpa 44.85 crore 4.Antim 39.06 crores 5. Bell at the bottom 30.35 crore 6. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui 26.47 crores 7.Tadap 26.11 crores Most viewed Bollywood movies on OTT Rank Opinions about OTT 1.Haseen Dilruba 24.63 million views 2.Sooryavanshi 22.34 million views 3. Search 22.2 million views 4.Atrangi Ré 22 million views 5. Mimi 21.81 million views 6.Bhuj 20 million views 7. Bell at the bottom 19 million views 8.Toofan 15 million views 9.Dhamaka 11.37 million views 10.Meenakshi Sunderashwar 9.13 million views 11.Thalaïvi 5.23 million Warning: This list is compiled from various sources and our research. This listing only includes Indian box office data Figures may be approximate and we make no representations as to the authenticity of the data. However, they are sufficiently indicative of the box office performance of the movie (s). To find out if the films on this list are hits or flops check hereBox office.You can also find the box office collections of all 2019 movies here.



