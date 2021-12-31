Why veteran Bollywood star Mumtaz turned down SLB’s ‘Heera Mandi’





Bollywood ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is preparing for a Herculean task. The filmmaker, known for the grandeur and extravagance of his films, is set to work on a Netflix series, based on Lahore’s red light district, Heera Mandi. While there have been several rumors to star in the highly anticipated series, we don’t yet know who will win the roles. However, based on recent rumors, veteran Bollywood diva Mumtaz has been approached for a starring role in Heera mandi. The actor apparently declined the offer, reported Bollywood Hungama. “Big fan of the iconic actress, who regaled us in many blockbusters in the 1960s and 1970s, SLB had approached her, but she is in no mood to return. She said no to an offer to play a major role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s lavish costumed drama Heera Mandi for Netflix, ”an insider told the publication. Spilling beans about the role offered to Mumtaz, the source added that it was a central role that required the screen legend to play an elaborate Mujra. But Mumtaz refused, saying her husband wouldn’t like her dancing at her age. Earlier, Bhansali spoke about his dream project. the Padmaavat The director revealed how a 14-page story ended up being a Netflix original. “When we presented it to Netflix, they loved it and they thought it had great potential to make a mega-series. It’s very ambitious, it’s very big and vast. He tells you. the history of courtesans. ” Bhansali added: “They kept the music, poetry, dance and the art of living. It shows the politics in brothels and how to emerge as a winner. It is difficult but I hope we will will come out with flying colors this time. “ Speaking about his creation, the famous director said: “I remember when I was a four year old and my dad took me to a shoot and he said you sit here and I will meet my friends and will come. I was in the studio and it felt the most comfortable. More than a school, a playground, a cousin’s house, or anywhere in the world, I thought it was was the most beautiful place “ He concluded: “When I look back at 25, I think it’s very precious to me because you have to be blessed to be able to have the chance to make a movie and that’s why I hold on to the studio because the studio floor is the most magical, it’s my temple, it’s my everything. Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

