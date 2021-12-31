Dwayne Johnson: I’m done with Fast & Furious! And Vin Diesel sucks!

Dwayne Johnson made it official:

He’s done with two things …

The Fast & Furious franchise. Vin Diesel.

Despite (or perhaps because of) facing each other in a number of those beloved action flicks, Johnson and Diesel have been in an open feud for years.

In 2016 Johnson called out Diesel for his unprofessional character on the set of Fast 8 and since then it has been to between the wildly successful actors.

On Instagram last month, however, Diesel appeared to perhaps come up with an offer of peace.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” he wrote, referring to the potential next film in the aforementioned franchise.

“The world is waiting for the Fast 10 final,” Diesel added at the time.

He then concludes:

“As you know my kids call you Uncle Dwayne in my house.

“No vacation goes by without them and you sending good wishes… but the time has come.

“The legacy awaits.”

As he continued to try and get Johnson to sign on to another Fast & Furious blockbuster, Diesel referred to the couple’s late co-star Paul Walker by his nickname Pablo.

“I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Pablo.

“I swore we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the final which is 10! I say this out of love … but you have to introduce yourself, don’t let the franchise idle, you have a very important role to play .

“Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

How nice?

Not really, according to Johnson.

“Last June, when Vin and I didn’t connect through social media, I told him directly – and in private – that I wasn’t coming back into the franchise,” Johnson told CNN on Wednesday.

“I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I will always support the cast and always support the success of the franchise, but that there was no way I would return.”

Johnson added that he also informed Universal Pictures of his decision and “all of whom were very supportive because they understood the issue.”

Was Diesel’s heart in the right place when he made his public plea?

May be.

But Johnson seems dismayed that he exploited Walker’s tragic death in this way.

Johnson cited his enemy’s message as an “example of his manipulation”, saying:

“I didn’t like him raising his children in the post, and the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out of it.”

Johnson said after his previous conversation with Diesel he believed they had a “clear understanding” and hoped to leave the franchise with “gratitude and grace.”

However, he believes that “this public dialogue has muddied the waters” at this stage.

In conclusion?

Here’s what Johnson told CNN:

“Either way, I have confidence in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently respond to audiences.

“I truly wish my former co-stars and crew the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”