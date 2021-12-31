Aryan Khan, Kangana & Rihanna: in 2021, Bollywood again saw legal controversies

2021 has turned out to be another tumultuous year for the Hindi film industry, filled with controversies, FIRs, arrests, protests and trolling even as prominent Bollywood figures come under the scans of central agencies such as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Enforcement Department (ED) and the Income Tax Department.

The film industry faced resistance from all sides, attacked several FIRs for the art they presented, found comedians in trouble for the jokes they made or were about to make. do when movie personalities have found themselves in difficulty for one thing or another. Aryan, the 24-year-old son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, made headlines after his arrest by BCN in October following a raid on a cruise ship allegedly seizing drugs.

Aryan, who had managed to stay out of the media spotlight despite being a child star, suddenly came into the national and international limelight with the case.

Aryan was later released on bail after spending 28 days in Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai, but his time behind bars had caused a political storm outside.

Actor Ananya Panday, a close friend of Aryan, was the only other Bollywood personality to appear before the NCB, after the central agency reportedly encountered WhatsApp chats during its investigation against the latter, in stark contrast to the last year, when a host of Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, were questioned about alleged drug use in the film industry.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actors Taapsee Pannu and Sonu Sood made headlines after the Income Tax Department raided their premises.

While Kashyap and Pannu both considered anti-establishment voices to be glossed over in March, Sood was raided in September.

Meanwhile, for Sood, the Central Board of Direct Taxes claimed that the actor funneled his unrecorded income in the form of bogus unsecured loans to numerous bogus entities after the IT department raided him as well as an infrastructure group based in Lucknow. Sood, who made headlines during the lockdown for arranging free rail, air and road transport for many migrant workers to reach their home countries, said every penny of his foundation was reserved for the needy.

The two Bollywood personalities who went under the ED radar were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

While the 48-year-old actor was questioned in a case related to the Panama Papers global tax leakage case in 2016, Fernandez was questioned in connection with a money laundering investigation involving alleged con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.

Actress Shilpa Shetty also reunited with her family in the midst of a storm after her husband, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case in July and finally released on bail in September.

The actor, a mother of two, has been subjected to vicious trolling and media scrutiny, prompting her to post a statement on social media, asking people to protect the privacy of the family .

Bollywood, which had already had a difficult year in 2020 as an industry, also remained largely on trial this year, with the public and even political parties scrutinizing every move it has made.

Amazon Prime Videos’ political saga Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, released in January, has been the subject of several FIRs and nationwide protests after being accused of undermining religious statements.

The streamer and the show crew had to apologize. They were ultimately forced to omit the controversial footage.

The grouse against the industry was not limited to movies or series but also to commercials featuring stars like Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt.

While objections against Aamirs advertising a tire major, were for his advice not to pop crackers in the streets, Bhatt was trolled for a clothing brand’s infomercial on Kanyadaan, who has been dubbed a phobic Hindu by the right.

Although such voices were largely limited to social media, things took a turn when activists from Bajrang Dal allegedly assaulted filmmaker Prakash Jha and his team as they were filming the third season of the Aashram series in Bhopal. The director has been accused of wrongly portraying Hindus.

Actor-comedian Vir Das got in trouble for his monologue I Come From Two Indies and faced several police complaints for his six-minute satirical video. Likewise, performances by comedians Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra have been canceled in Bangalore.

Actress Kangana Ranaut was among those calling for strict action against Das, in a year she herself saw several complaints against the police and a suspension from Twitter.

Ranaut continued to attack all who were anti-establishment, including international pop star Rihanna, who had supported the farmer unrest, as well as Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh. Rihanna, in February, criticized the internet shutdown on the protest site, tweeting: Why aren’t we talking about it? To counter his one-line tweet, Bollywood stars and sports figures posted nearly identical tweets to speak of half-truths and caution.

In May, Ranauts’ Twitter profile was permanently suspended due to repeated rule violations after the actor posted a series of tweets in the wake of the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee over BJP in West Bengal and incidents of violence after the ballot.

A few months later in November, Ranaut, known for her often polarizing inflammatory remarks, had even more problems when she said India was granted freedom in 2014, when the government led by Narendra Modi took over. power and described the country’s independence in 1947 as bheek, or alms.