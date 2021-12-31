Entertainment
Aryan Khan, Kangana & Rihanna: in 2021, Bollywood again saw legal controversies
2021 has turned out to be another tumultuous year for the Hindi film industry, filled with controversies, FIRs, arrests, protests and trolling even as prominent Bollywood figures come under the scans of central agencies such as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Enforcement Department (ED) and the Income Tax Department.
The film industry faced resistance from all sides, attacked several FIRs for the art they presented, found comedians in trouble for the jokes they made or were about to make. do when movie personalities have found themselves in difficulty for one thing or another. Aryan, the 24-year-old son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, made headlines after his arrest by BCN in October following a raid on a cruise ship allegedly seizing drugs.
Aryan, who had managed to stay out of the media spotlight despite being a child star, suddenly came into the national and international limelight with the case.
Aryan was later released on bail after spending 28 days in Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai, but his time behind bars had caused a political storm outside.
Actor Ananya Panday, a close friend of Aryan, was the only other Bollywood personality to appear before the NCB, after the central agency reportedly encountered WhatsApp chats during its investigation against the latter, in stark contrast to the last year, when a host of Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, were questioned about alleged drug use in the film industry.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actors Taapsee Pannu and Sonu Sood made headlines after the Income Tax Department raided their premises.
While Kashyap and Pannu both considered anti-establishment voices to be glossed over in March, Sood was raided in September.
Meanwhile, for Sood, the Central Board of Direct Taxes claimed that the actor funneled his unrecorded income in the form of bogus unsecured loans to numerous bogus entities after the IT department raided him as well as an infrastructure group based in Lucknow. Sood, who made headlines during the lockdown for arranging free rail, air and road transport for many migrant workers to reach their home countries, said every penny of his foundation was reserved for the needy.
The two Bollywood personalities who went under the ED radar were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jacqueline Fernandez.
While the 48-year-old actor was questioned in a case related to the Panama Papers global tax leakage case in 2016, Fernandez was questioned in connection with a money laundering investigation involving alleged con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.
Actress Shilpa Shetty also reunited with her family in the midst of a storm after her husband, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case in July and finally released on bail in September.
The actor, a mother of two, has been subjected to vicious trolling and media scrutiny, prompting her to post a statement on social media, asking people to protect the privacy of the family .
Bollywood, which had already had a difficult year in 2020 as an industry, also remained largely on trial this year, with the public and even political parties scrutinizing every move it has made.
Amazon Prime Videos’ political saga Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, released in January, has been the subject of several FIRs and nationwide protests after being accused of undermining religious statements.
The streamer and the show crew had to apologize. They were ultimately forced to omit the controversial footage.
The grouse against the industry was not limited to movies or series but also to commercials featuring stars like Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt.
While objections against Aamirs advertising a tire major, were for his advice not to pop crackers in the streets, Bhatt was trolled for a clothing brand’s infomercial on Kanyadaan, who has been dubbed a phobic Hindu by the right.
Although such voices were largely limited to social media, things took a turn when activists from Bajrang Dal allegedly assaulted filmmaker Prakash Jha and his team as they were filming the third season of the Aashram series in Bhopal. The director has been accused of wrongly portraying Hindus.
Actor-comedian Vir Das got in trouble for his monologue I Come From Two Indies and faced several police complaints for his six-minute satirical video. Likewise, performances by comedians Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra have been canceled in Bangalore.
Actress Kangana Ranaut was among those calling for strict action against Das, in a year she herself saw several complaints against the police and a suspension from Twitter.
Ranaut continued to attack all who were anti-establishment, including international pop star Rihanna, who had supported the farmer unrest, as well as Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh. Rihanna, in February, criticized the internet shutdown on the protest site, tweeting: Why aren’t we talking about it? To counter his one-line tweet, Bollywood stars and sports figures posted nearly identical tweets to speak of half-truths and caution.
In May, Ranauts’ Twitter profile was permanently suspended due to repeated rule violations after the actor posted a series of tweets in the wake of the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee over BJP in West Bengal and incidents of violence after the ballot.
A few months later in November, Ranaut, known for her often polarizing inflammatory remarks, had even more problems when she said India was granted freedom in 2014, when the government led by Narendra Modi took over. power and described the country’s independence in 1947 as bheek, or alms.
Sources
2/ https://english.udayavani.com/article/english-news/aryan-khan-kangana-rihanna-2021-saw-bollywood-again-court-controversies-2/1186565
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaborat[email protected]