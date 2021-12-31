No Way Home fans say Willem Dafoe deserves an Oscar

This is nothing less than a parody that Willem Dafoe has yet to receive from Oscar, but maybe it can be rectified with Spider-Man: No Path Home. Reprising the role of Green Goblin he previously played in Sam Raimi Spider Man trilogy, Dafoe was pretty exceptional in the new movie. In fact, the actor delivered such a remarkable performance that many fans are calling him for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
“It doesn’t matter that everyone cares, but I honestly think Willem Dafoe deserves an Oscar for this NWH performance,” a fan said on Twitter. “It was absolutely phenomenal. And to put it mildly again.”
“I don’t care your opinion on superhero movies, but William Dafoe deserves an Oscar for his performance as Norman Osborn / Green Goblin,” wrote another fan impressed with Dafoe’s return.
Including some photos of Dafoe’s retaliation, another tweet read: “NWH is definitive proof that Willem Dafoe deserves an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.”
Even those who feel the rest of Spider-Man: No Path Home is not quite Oscar worthy and wants to see Dafoe take the win. As one person put it, “I loved nwh so much, but the only thing that deserves an Oscar is Willem Dafoe’s acting, nothing else.”
Indeed, No way home greatly benefited from the inclusion of Dafoe. Everyone on set also had a lot to learn from the veteran actor. Speaking to Marvel about the experience, Zendaya described Dafoe as a professional who was able to go from the nice person he actually is to his sinister character so easily that he actually “scared” everyone. world on the set.
“She scared everyone, to be honest,” she said. “The coolest thing is that everyone is so cute, and then they play these really evil characters. He’s so good at just being adorable, you know, ‘Hey, how are you?’ Then, [mimics Green Goblin voice,] Like whoa. ”
Impressed with Dafoe’s abilities as an actor, Tom Holland added, “I’ve never worked with an actor who can give a director so many options. He has that speech in the movie where he talks about the genre. Peter’s existential crisis. He must have done the scene 30 times and they were all different. ”
Kevin Feige suggested there was a “bias” against superhero movies at the Oscars, and many Marvel fans would agree with that assessment. As we have seen with Black Panther, however, there are some Marvel movies that can get Oscar recognition. It has been reported that Marvel will be pushing for Spider-Man: No Path Home to be considered for awards, but it remains to be seen how many nominations, if any, the acclaimed film will receive at the next ceremony.
Spider-Man: No Path Home is now playing in theaters around the world. Directed by Jon Watts, the sequel also stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina. You can take a look at some of the other tweets calling for Willem Dafoe to win an Oscar for his role in the film below.
