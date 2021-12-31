We need your help to bring an end to the Hollywood pandemic





Zombie movies are predictable. A virus infects people, people eat other people, some characters die, relief is found and all is well. Our current situation was similar at the beginning (without people eating each other). Virus infected, people died, and relief seemed to be found. Except that it is not a movie, and the formula is not followed. Our relatives are dead. There is no such thing as “all is well”. More Americans have died from COVID than there were in World Wars I and II, Vietnam, and all of our 20th century military conflicts combined. The worst of what we thought the pandemic could do has been done, right? Yet here we are back in the trenches, and I don’t see any “all is well” soon. Too often, the pandemic is compared to the dystopian fictions of the past. We don’t need to investigate the work of Orwell, Huxley, or Cameron (Terminator 2 for those who aren’t familiar) to learn anything about where the company might go. We are here. We have become incapable of the simplest possible measures to protect each other. As a doctor treating COVID patients at Stroger Hospital, I am sad. Sad for the circumstances we see across our country. Sad for patients with abject fear in their eyes because they know their fate better than any prediction tool available to physicians. Sad for the families who remain hopeful but know that they will never have their loved one dying at the table again. Sad for non-COVID patients whose tests are needlessly postponed, surgeries canceled and care delayed due to hospital resources consumed by COVID patients. Sad for those healthcare professionals who are overwhelmed: doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, respiratory and occupational therapists, clerks, carriers, janitors, restaurant workers, security and all the other professionals whose job it is to care for a patient. I am sad to know where we are as a community. The request was straightforward. Get yourself a safe and effective vaccine, put a mask on your mouth and nose, avoid large gatherings, and put hedonism on hold for a little while to help avoid one of the major death milestones in the world. history of mankind. I still ask. Personally. Please help us. To get vaccinated. Get your booster – it more than doubles your body’s ability to fight COVID. Put on that mask. Don’t treat this New Years Eve like it’s normal. It’s not. Avoid the big night this year. The 2021 “Auld Lang Syne” should be forgotten, but not the old acquaintances we have lost due to COVID. You might be fine if you get COVID. In fact, your family and friends might be fine. But others will not be well. Your city and county are not doing well. Your hospitals and their employees are not doing well. Your neighbors are dying. This zombie movie is getting boring and it’s time to end this horror story. • Dr Michael Alebich, of Chicago, is attending physician at Stroger Hospital, Cook County Health.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyherald.com/discuss/20211231/a-doctors-plea-we-need-your-help-to-reach-a-hollywood-ending-to-pandemic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos