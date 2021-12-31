Real Husbands of Hollywood: BET + Sets Reality Series Parody Return Date – Canceled + Renewed TV Shows





Real Hollywood Husbands has a return date on BET +. With Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long as fictional versions of themselves, the revival of the reality TV show parody comes in February. The original show aired on BET for five seasons, between 2013 and 2016. BET + revealed more information about the series in a press release. Put aside the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day, the biggest thing to happen in February will be the return of our favorite famous (ish) husbands on February 10, 2022 and only on BET +. After almost six years, the crew are giving fame, fortune and virality one last chance. The six-part limited series, titled Real Hollywood Husbands – No More Kevin, No More Problems, sees the return of original actors Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long as well as newcomers Michele Weaver and Angela Rye and a slew of surprising guest stars , aka Kevin’s Friends. The limited series is produced by HartBeat Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment and produced by Kevin Hart, Jesse Collins, Ralph R. Farquhar, Stan Lathan, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Andy Horne, Dionne Harmon and Dave Becky. Wayne Stamps is executive producer and showrunner. Chris Spencer is an executive producer and screenwriter. Carl Craig is a producer. Johnny Mack and Buddy Lewis are screenwriters and producers. Robin Henry and Amberia Allen recently joined the editorial team. The series was directed by Chris Robinson, Ali Leroi and Leslie Small. Stein oversaw the project for Hartbeat Productions while Horne and Harmon oversaw the project for Jesse Collins Entertainment. Real Hollywood Husbands was created by Kevin Hart, Chris Spencer and Ralph R. Farquhar in 2012, after starting as a sketch on the BET Awards. The series first premiered on BET in 2013 and ran for five seasons ending in 2016. The series follows the daily lives of Kevin and other celebrities, each playing a fictional version of themselves, as ‘they venture into their surreal life in Hollywood. What do you think? Are you excited for the return of Real Hollywood Husbands on BET +?

