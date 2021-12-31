



Despite much of the world (and the box office) reeling from a global pandemic, television flourished throughout 2021. The year saw streamers like Netflix set new records with its audiences, and new streamers such as Disney + introduce all kinds of new programs. Television has driven much of the pop culture conversation for the year, thanks in large part to the wonderful performance of some of the main men. After an intense period of scrutiny by the ComicBook.com team, we have determined the best of the best. And the winner of ComicBook.com’s 2021 Golden Issue Award for Best TV Actor is … (Photo: ComicBook.com) Tom Hiddleston as Loki Laufeyson in Loki! Hiddleston is far from a newcomer to fans. After making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor, the classically trained actor has become a beloved part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even though he’s appeared in a handful of Marvel Studios properties, no project has given him the right amount to shine, so Disney + Loki came up with. A writer’s room scripts directed by Michael Waldron perfectly complemented Hiddleston’s performance of the mischievous villain, taking him into a time-honored crime thriller injected with that classic Marvel charm at every turn – and the lead role of the series ate it, and then some. Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans had seen the Asgardian Trickster go from a one-dimensional villain to Thor to a complex anti-hero in Thor: Ragnarok, before being killed in the first moments of Avengers: Infinity War. Because Loki Technically set in the past, the series allowed Hiddleston to explore all of this history in the space of a single series of events, and he took full advantage of it. The actor made slight changes to his character here and there, making it obvious why Loki was a fan favorite in the first place. His experience allowed him to deepen his foundation as a cornerstone of Norse mythology, while much more screen time allowed him to flesh out the character’s humor and personal feelings. But more importantly, Hiddleston has managed to keep his character fresh. In a franchise where fans began to tire of the same characters they had seen consistently over the past decade, one of the oldest villains was given a breath of fresh air and the chance to keep moving forward with additional narration. and development. And that’s what Tom Hiddleston is ComicBook.com’s Best TV Actor in 2021. Congratulations to Hiddleston on winning Best TV Actor! The nominees for Best TV Actor are: Tom Hiddleston (Loki Laufeyson, Loki) – WINNER

Paul Bettany (The Vision, WandaVision)

Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun, Squid game)

Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Kayvan Novak (Nandor, What we do in the shadows)

