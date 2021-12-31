Entertainment
“He Was Indomitable” – The Hollywood Reporter
Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, Dune) pays tribute to his compatriot and beloved competitor Jean-Marc Vallée (Dallas Buyers Club, wild, big little lies), who died this week at the age of 58.
Jean-Marc Vallée loved the truth. So I have to start by setting the record straight.
I am not Jean-Marc Vallée’s closest friend. We were competitive brothers fighting for the attention of our mother all, the Holy Province of Quebec. Jean-Marc kept saying that he was older than me and that I should respect him. He was in better shape than me. Sexier than me. He knew everything about music. He was a prince. She was a rock star. He was so Jean-Marc! I loved him deeply and admired him. I don’t know what he really thought of me. Honestly, I think I was the annoying little brother who wanted to play with his toys.
Jean-Marc was a unique poet. A man of high contrasts. He was charismatic, magnetic, of a strong leadership, modest and shy at the same time. He was flamboyant, mysterious and discreet. He was at the epicenter of all the attentions but very protective of his privacy. He was sweet, adorable, warm, but could be tumultuous. He was passionate and attentive. He hated squirrels and bad conductors. He was honest, genuine, truthful, and incredibly generous. He was a nostalgic man and an ultra modern artist. He was solid as a mountain, but hyper sensitive. He was a complex character to say the least.
In Montreal, after his success abroad, Jean-Marc became a beacon. The one who showed us the way. He knew where the car keys were hidden. He knew secret passages. His house was open. His table always filled with good food and good wine. By the end of the night, we were all riveted, listening to the incredible stories of his latest adventures. He was a fantastic storyteller. Jean-Marc was curious, he knew everything about everything. He liked to share cultural discoveries. He was fascinated by new artists, he liked their dynamism, their ambition, shared their vulnerability. He loved youth. He understood youth. This age when the world is at your feet. This age devoured by this voracious appetite for change. Jean-Marc was young. He was also passionate about rock & roll. He shared the sensuality, sex appeal, melancholy and screams of exposed inner pains of rock stars. He liked rebels.
Jean-Marc was himself a rebel. He was indomitable. He never followed Hollywood rules. Hollywood has accepted its own way of doing things. It was a much needed breeze of fresh air in a sometimes lethargic cinematic landscape. He was a man without compromise. He was aiming for emotional truth and the authenticity of life. His cinema was devoted to the forces of gravity between human beings and the inevitable collisions of subjects at high speed moving in a cramped living room. His cinema was entirely family-run. Extended family. Blended family. Broken family. Broken family. Family sprayed. Torture of the family. The ruins of the family. The rebirth of the family. Family bond. Love of family. The essence of the essentiality of the family. Fundamental matrix of disorientation and human glories.
Jean-Marc loved humanity where it hurts, focusing on that hidden inner focus of pain, shame and sorrow. He embraced our wounds, our weaknesses, our darker sides, without judgment, but with endless empathy. He loved humanity, not seeking its redemption and evolution, but embracing its condition. More precisely, he was deeply moved by the tortured soul, the dropout, the marginalized. Those who carry the cross of difference in societies where difference is still a scourge. His cinema was born out of humanity from pure raw gold.
And as a gift of light, he liked to add what he called a touch of magic: a boy who could heal others, a cloud of butterflies bringing a moment of peace, ghostly footsteps on a beach at sunrise, perfect rings of cigarette smoke dancing on David Bowie’s space oddity.
With Jean-Marc, it was about love, faith, music, passion and the unbearable loneliness of human beings.
He was a genius at heart and his heart was a supernova.
My sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.
