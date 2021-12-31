A look back at the worst Bollywood movies of 2021





2021 generated a lot of excitement when theaters opened, but many films did not perform well, resulting in huge disappointment not only for the filmmakers, but also for audiences who were looking for good content. Leading the pack were movie sequels that had worked well the first time around. One of the latest versions Satyameva Jayate 2 underperformed. When the first part was released in 2018, the film had more attendance than the film in competition that day Akshay Kumars Gold. While Gold had a better collection that more people had gone to look at Satyameva Jayate which also starred Manoj Bajpayee. But despite having three John Abrahams in this movie, it didn’t work. Well, critics didn’t have to write about this Milap Zaveri director either. One would have expected the movie Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer, Roohi do well since the film was part of the horror comedy universe belonging to Street. But this movie is sure to haunt Maddock for falling short despite its theatrical release. Hungama 2 was a sequel that came 18 years after the original’s release. Both were directed by Mercurial S Priyadarshan and played the role of Paresh Rawal. But the sequel also starring Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan Jafri was a huge disappointment when released on an OTT platform. Ditto with another sequel that came on an OTT- Sadak 2 which brought Mahesh Bhatt out of retirement after 23 years to direct his second daughter Alia Bhatt in the sequel to the 1991 film starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Dutt reprized his role, Pooja Bhatt told the story and Aditya Roy Kapur was added to the mix and the trailer was the most hated movie on YouTube and the movie was a disaster. Another disaster spilled on an OTT was Bhuj: the pride of India. While the actual incident was a source of pride, the same can’t be said for his cinematic performance with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and others. The film looked like a glorified power point presentation. Laxmii who was called before Laxmii Bomb and dropped the bomb in the title, also not only dropped on an OTT platform, but dropped a bomb on audiences waiting to see another Akshay Kumar movie. The most consistent actor of Bollywood disappointed with a poorly done remake with disastrous dialogues. Radhe: your most wanted Bhai was not just an OTT release, but was hailed as a hybrid model when it hit theaters. Although he didn’t collect more than a few lakhs in theaters, the film was considered a film even Bhai wouldn’t have wanted. We hope that after the advent of good content on OTT, filmmakers will learn that they cannot take audiences for granted. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Friday December 31st, 2021 07:47 IST

