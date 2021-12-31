Entertainment
Rebecca Ferguson: Dune is not science fiction | Entertainment
Rebecca Ferguson doesn’t see Dune as a sci-fi movie.
The 38-year-old actress stars as Jessica in the long-awaited blockbuster, and she admitted that part of her appeal was that her supernatural elements always struck a chord with real-world events.
She told the new issue of Radio Times magazine: I didn’t see it as a sci-fi movie, I think that’s why I love it.
I love it the spice [a drug in the film] and the supernatural entities the sandworms, the superpowers resonate with other things that we can compare to society today.
For example, you can compare sandworms to certain political parties and programs, take it wherever you want.
I think that’s what I fell in love with. It’s the character dramas, it’s the emotion inside. You have this scope, this scale, this set, the environment, the space. There is so much at stake.
Rebecca admitted filming the desert footage was difficult as they only had a limited window for filming due to the extreme heat of the day.
She said: We could only film between 4:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. and between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. in Abu Dhabi because it was almost 50 degrees in the desert.
But their surroundings had a humiliating effect on the cast.
She added: I think we all got a sense of how small and meaningless we are in the grand scheme of things. You are in a desert that is going to kill you. You can’t fight it, you can’t win it, you can’t strengthen it. You just have to adapt to it.
And as a human being, I love to adapt to things that I can’t control.
