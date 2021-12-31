From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, 5 Bollywood couples that we would like to see in Mr and Mrs in 2022

Bollywood weddings have always been successful in capturing the attention of fans. Fans are always curious about every minute detail of their favorite celebs’ wedding ceremonies. These star-studded ceremonies attract a lot of attention not only from the fans but also from the media. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that 2021 has been a year of celebrity weddings as several prominent celebrities in the city of Bollywood and television, including Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, have tied the knot. nuptial knot and have been united for eternity. While some have chosen to make their marriage an intimate and highly supervised affair, others have walked down the aisle in the presence of friends and family.

Now all eyes are on these Bollywood couples who have been dating for quite some time now. Fans are curious about what will be the first celebrity wedding of 2022. I’m sure the same question would have crossed your mind a million times as well. So here are some of the powerful Bollywood couples that we want to see set up in 2022. From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, we’ve listed some of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Read on



Image source: aliaabhatt / instagram

1. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

How not to keep Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the top of our list of Bollywood couples we want to marry in 2022? The couple have been dating for a while now. While rumors that they are getting married continue to grab the headlines every now and then, the duo have never openly spoken about their wedding plans. We sincerely wish the bedding bells would ring for them soon! After seeing their legions of gorgeous photos together on the internet, now we want to see them dressed resplendent. shaadi ka joda.



Image source: sidmalhotra / instagram

2. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Well, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have yet to publicly announce their relationship, but those in the know know full well that the two are head over heels in love with each other. The couple have been dating secretly for two years and have often been seen together. Their sizzling chemistry in Shershaah (2021) has spoken in many languages ​​that the duo are more than good friends. Malhotra and Advani recently left the country to celebrate the New Year. We hope they will announce their relationship upon their return and then take their relationship to the next level by taking the Seven Towers of the Holy Fire. What to say !



Image source: malaikaaroraofficial / instagram

3. Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora

They have to be the cutest Bollywood couple ever! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor went through a lot of unnecessary scrutiny and trolling just for falling in love with each other. But the couple never paid any attention to such derogatory things and supported each other through thick and thin. They look absolutely gorgeous together in photos they keep sharing on social media. While it’s their personal choice as to when they want to get married, we won’t mind at all if they become husband and wife in 2022. Fingers crossed!





4. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have done their best to keep their relationship status a secret for quite a long time. But their sizzling chemistry in Baaghi 2 (2018) turned everything upside down. Whether vacationing together or spending quality time at home, the duo have done everything virtually any couple does together. Patani is, in fact, very close to the Shroffs family, which sort of means the Shroff family have no problem with Patani being theirs. shoulder.



Image source: kriti.kharbanda / instagram

5. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been in a serious relationship for almost 2 years now. The couple fell in love with each other on the sets of Anees Bazmees Pagalpanti’s crazy comedy and have been doing pretty well ever since. The two love to spend time together and with family. Is marriage in sight for them in 2022? Let’s wait and watch!

