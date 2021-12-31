No more COVID home test kits for Broward, Miami-Dade on Friday





PEMBROKE PARK, Florida Broward County used up much of its stock of rapid home test kits Thursday afternoon, but they will be back in eight libraries on Friday. Miami-Dade County said it will also distribute COVID home test kits to eight libraries on Friday. Broward locations Proof of Broward County residency is required and two kits per household will be given out while supplies last, officials said. The county is continually updating its rapid test kit distribution web page and advising residents to check the site before going to the site to check availability. The locations will close when all the kits have been distributed. Click here for the latest test kit distribution information throughout the day. The locations are: African-American Research Library and Cultural Center , 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

hollywood branch, 2600 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Miramar branch library and education center, 2050 Place du Center Civique, Miramar. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

North Regional Library / Broward College, 1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Northwest Branch Library, 1580 NW 3rd Ave., Pompano Beach. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

South West Regional Library, 16835 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday.

Sunrise Dan Pearl Branch, 10500 West Oakland Park Boulevard, sunrise. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Western Regional Library, 8601 West Broward Boulevard, Plantation. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. While the Northwestern Coral Springs Regional Library handed out kits Thursday, it will not have kits available Friday, according to the county. A d Test kits will not be available inside libraries and will be distributed via drive-thru. Face covers must be worn when picking up kits. The test kits were obtained through a partnership with the Florida Department of Health at Broward. Miami-Dade locations In Miami-Dade County, free take-out rapid test kits will be distributed to eight libraries on Friday, December 31, starting at 7:30 a.m., while supplies last. Kendale Lakes Branch Library, 15205 SW 88 St., Miami

Naranja Branch Library, 14850 SW 280 St., Miami

North Dade Regional Library , 2455 NW 183 St., Miami Gardens

Northeast Dade – Aventura Branch, 2930, boul. Adventure, Adventure

Main library, 101 West Flagler St., Miami

Miami Beach Regional Library , 227 22nd St., Miami Beach

Miami Lakes Branch Library , 6699 Windmill Gate Road, Miami Lakes

Westchester Regional Library, 9445 Coral Way, Miami Miami-Dade County sites will welcome anyone arriving in transit or without a car, but drive-thru is encouraged. Face coverings are mandatory. Click here for more information on distributing test kits in Miami-Dade counties.

