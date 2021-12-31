Entertainment
LAPD officer who shot dead 14-year-old described as heartbroken, broken – Daily News
Los Angeles Police Officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. considered himself a bridge builder, the neighborhood cop who picked up toys for underprivileged children, volunteered as a high school football coach and volunteered words of hope to those who were considering suicide.
Jones, 42, was tagged by an admirer in a published report as “Officer Good Guy.” Union official Thomas Saggau has described Jones as the policeman he would most like to clone.
Now Jones is at the center of a firestorm, identified Thursday as the officer who shot and killed an assailant and an innocent 14-year-old girl shopping for dresses on December 23 at a North Hollywood Burlington store. .
With a growing chorus calling for justice for the family of the deceased girl, Jones’ attorney said Thursday the officer had trained “to a T” despite the tragic outcome.
“He is truly devastated by the results of the shooting involving an officer, such a heartbroken man as you can imagine,” said Long Beach lawyer Leslie Wilcox. “He was acting like he was trained to do. It is difficult for him to see him as he is portrayed.
Wilcox declined to discuss the shooting in detail.
How the shooting is described by some, following the release of body camera footage from police, is that Jones rushed past his colleagues and hastily fired a rifle at a fleeing suspect . A stray bullet pierced a wall and entered a lodge where the young girl, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, was hiding with her mother.
Lawyer Rahul Ravipudi, representing the mother and sister of the slain girl, said it was clear from the videos that the shooting was an unreasonable use of force and a violation of policy.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Ravidudi said. “Looks like (Jones) certainly isn’t taking any responsibility or liability.”
The California attorney general’s office is investigating the shooting, which occurred after police were called to the clothing store after a man with a bicycle lock on a chain assaulted customers. The suspect, Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, was also killed by Jones, who shot three times.
As the investigation continues, attention turned Thursday to Jones and his 11-year tenure with the department, where he served as a North Hollywood-based community relations officer. A story in his college newspaper as well as his Twitter account were wiped from the Internet, but recovered by the Southern California News Group with the Wayback Machine.
The 2020 article in the University of Louisville newspaper, the U of L, stated that Jones was originally from Kentucky and left in 2006 to become a police officer, but then returned to the school to obtain a degree in communication. The story goes that Jones grew up in poverty in West Louisville, his mother holding multiple jobs to keep the family housed and fed.
The tweets wove the story of a veteran cop with a penchant for motivational phrases, an African American who belonged to both the Thin Blue Line and Black Lives Matter.
“I am a black man. I am the father of a black son. I have been the victim of racism. I am the LAPD. I have the power and the determination to influence CHANGE in the community, ”he wrote in a tweet. In another, Jones wrote, “Be better than you were yesterday,” words that now haunt in the aftermath of the shooting.
Jones’ attorney said he and his colleagues acted according to the book to resolve what he believed to be an active shooter situation, before anyone else was injured.
“It’s something he says he will live with every day for the rest of his life. He’s trying to find a process to keep moving forward when he knows his family can’t,” Wilcox said. “He’s just broken.
What made it more difficult was that he was trying to build a relationship with young people in his community and wanted to be a force for change, she said. “He thought he could be a bridge.”
In 2020, Jones created a nonprofit called Officers for Change. Its logo: a police cap with a red heart in the middle. Its mission was to help children from disadvantaged neighborhoods. That year, Jones’ efforts generated toys for 125 children, according to the site.
“I live my life as a black man that reflects honor, integrity, faith and character,” he wrote.
Another tweet could explain why he rushed past his colleagues at the Burlington store.
Writing about the September 11 terrorist attacks, Jones said: “We remember those who perished that day and the courage, humanity… and bravery of the first responders who ran into disaster to try to save lives and property.
Editor-in-chief Daniel Aitken contributed to this report.
