Veteran Malayalam actor GK Pillai dies at 97 in Kerala
Famous Malayalam actor GK Pillai passed away on Friday, December 31. He breathed his last due to age-related illnesses.
Malayalam actor GK Pillai breathed his last on December 31.
Malayalam actor GK Pillai died Friday, December 31 in the morning. His final rites will be performed in his hometown of Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala today. GK Pillai was 97 years old. TV celebrities from the Malayalam industry took to social media to pay tribute to the veteran actor. GK Pillai made a name for himself in the movies and TV shows he was a part of.
GK PILLAI DEAD AT 97 IN THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, KERALA
TV and film actor GK Pillai breathed his last breath on December 31 due to age-related illnesses. Many celebrities took to social media to pay their final tribute to the actor.
Actress Aswathy took to Instagram to recall a happy memory where GK Pillai used to sing along with her while filming Kumkumapoovu. She played the actor’s granddaughter in the television series.
Here is the post:
Actor Kishore Satya shared a photo of the actor and wrote: “He also chose this same day, the last of the year to leave. Respectful condolences (sic).”
Here is the post:
ABOUT GK PILLAI
GK Pillai was born in Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Before entering the cinema, he served in the Indian Army and the Indian Navy. He made his Mollywood acting debut with Snehaseema. Directed by SS Rajan, the film was released in 1954. Thacholi Aambu, Palaattu Kunjikannan and Padayottam are some of the famous films of the actor.
Until the 1980s, GK Pillai was active and took a hiatus of about a decade. He then returned to Mollywood in the 2000s. In 2004, he made his television debut with Kadamattahu Kathanar. So far he had starred in over 325 movies and several TV shows.
GK Pillai’s wife Ulpalakshi Amma passed away a few years ago. He is survived by his children – Prathapachandran, Chandramohan, Priyadarshan, Sreekala, Sreelekha and Sreekumari.
