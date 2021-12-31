How ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 premiere is New Years Eve themed for this mom and son





Our passion drives us to discuss the desired narrative arcs; names for a dojo that combine two incompatible names and disparate fighting styles; and the creation of a charcuterie board based on characters and storylines. We’re just on a show about some really stubborn people who also practice karate.

Spoiler alert: don’t read on if you don’t want to learn more about the storylines of previous seasons!

We could make our New Years Eve event a fresh start because the two protagonists, Daniel LaRusso (played by Ralph Maccio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) both start again after John Kreese’s Evil Servants destroyed their schools, but that’s not what makes this show special to us.

We watched a lot of television during 18 months of confinement which required me to finish my first year of college at home. We relished the stuffing and exceptional writing from my mom’s favorite show, “Frasier”. She introduced me to “Friends” – and yes, they were ABSOLUTELY on hiatus. I put it in “Community”, “Meerkat Manor”, “Warrior” and “Fresh off the Boat”.

But it was “Cobra Kai” that fused everything we all love about TV, movies, life, comedy, and each other. The Netflix original series is based on characters and events from the ’80s’ The Karate Kid’ trilogy. But my mom never watched those movies when she was younger because she had no interest in it. martial arts. I introduced him to both. The show, perhaps more than anything else my mom and I binge on during the pandemic – and we binge a lot – brought us each into each other’s world. “It probably takes us almost an hour to watch a 30-minute episode,” said Christy Oglesby, my mom, of CNN. “This is because you explain what the staging means (this is in French for ‘to place in the frame’, and it means that everything in the frame has a meaning); how a specific shot is correlated to the ‘one of’ The Karate Kid ‘movies, we dissect dialogue and me raving about unnecessary and scary teenage mistakes, we both love a camera angle or composition shot and rewind to watch it thrice . Our binge is more like really slow eating and digestion. “ The spark of discussion The pause button produces deep, revealing, and comedic conversations between my mom and me more than anything we watch. I started training taekwondo six years ago, and while I was in the dojang, my mom was shopping, walking or taking a nap. She was always there for my belt tests and celebrated me, but she wasn’t a huge fan. The pandemic turned her into my watcher and drill sergeant. I couldn’t train in a dojang since my master had closed its doors. That’s when my mom helped me turn our garage into a dojang and added all of her mom touches. “I love decorating, so the art, the curtains, a poster with the five principles of tae kwon do, a frame to match the aesthetic of the curtains, so the gym puts me in a happy place.” , she said. I never bothered to decorate anything including my dorm. But I really liked what she did at the garage just for me, and started to enjoy trips to her happy place – our nearby housewares store. While she initially focused on the look of the garage, she quickly turned to the work I needed to do to maintain my technique and physique. “I can tell when your poomsae (sequence of movements) aren’t fast, if you drop an elbow, if a pushing kick doesn’t start with a tight chamber, and if your butt is too high when you’re doing mountaineers. or planks, ”she said. noted. “I have no qualms about making you start over, as I sit comfortably in my chair with a fan. Now when we watch ‘Cobra Kai’ I get really excited when I can tell if a tornado hit was awesome. or sloppy and what was a technique of tae kwon do or muay thai. “ She is learning martial arts now. Back to the future We constantly stop to comment on everything. My inner fan continues to jump to the surface whenever an Easter egg, a subtle reference to another story, which in this case was the previous “Karate Kid” movies, appears. I have been practicing the Korean martial art of tae kwon do for years, but I have a passion for all fighting styles, which “Cobra Kai” famous. The characters use a variety of techniques in different styles to both protect and express themselves. “With ‘Cobra Kai’ I had the chance and a reason to tell you all about the 80s and 70s,” she said. “You didn’t know what a trapper was. If Johnny’s addictions hadn’t stuck him in the ’80s and poverty, I probably would never talk about how cool it was to buy school supplies. This conversation on a filing cabinet took us into a rabbit hole about my college days, paying for long distance phone calls, sending letters. I love our “break” conversations. My mom is a detailed and fun storyteller, and “Cobra Kai” created more of these moments for us. I taught him more about directing, filmmaking, cinematography, martial arts and directing. She gained a better understanding of the latter during one of our breaks in the well-titled episode “Fire and Ice” (spoiler alert). The two martial arts instructors are looking to attract new students through exhibits at a local festival. One display involves a teacher breaking thick patches of ice in a recall from the second movie. Ringing the new year themed On New Years Eve, she does something else that I love about her. She is an outstanding cook who enjoys throwing parties and centering them on a theme, using dishes and decorations to complement her event. “I’m really turned on by our food,” she told me. “We’ll have a charcuterie board because breaking boards is part of TKD for you and ‘Karate Kid’.” The menu looks amazing: “We will have roasted pork tenderloin medallions because Miguel, one of the characters, is from Ecuador where roast guinea pig is a delicacy,” he said. she declared. “There will be chicken because of Hawk, Miguel’s friend. I mean, he’s a bird. Spicy salami because he has ‘kick.’ Chips plaintain because Johnny likes ‘little bananas’, manchego and blue cheese because dojangs and dojos are hot. For a touch of Japan and for our nod to Mr. Miyagi, Daniel’s mentor, we will have Pocky and taiyaki “, a Japanese pastry in the shape of a fish . I would probably never put together such a food combination even though I am an eclectic foodie. Her creativity and affinity for party themes with special menus is exactly what it is. Whether it was his love for me all my life, showing himself to me in all kinds of ways, or how we became friends as adults, I have come to appreciate him even more now as a young adult when we take the time to take a break.

Andrew Christian Oglesby is a senior at Boston College, majoring in history and a minor in film, theater and Asian studies. He hopes to pursue an MA in acting.

