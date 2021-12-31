



Jen Taylor, the voice of Cortana in the Halo games, spoke about the surprising and interesting process of getting to know AI, his “girlfriend,” for Retro Gamer issue 227 . “It’s just a gift to be able to play a character like this for such a long time and talk to Cortana, if you will, during really intense times… and then walk away from her,” Taylor said. “In every game, I felt like I knew her better because I would have a year or two or three in between, and I would have to come to terms with my boyfriend. I love this character, she surprises me. It was interesting. Thing to play genesis and growth on its more human side, it was interesting to play someone who finds out that. “ Taylor says it wasn’t until she saw the hype for Halo 2 that she began to realize just how much Halo had and would become. But she says it was always fun recording for Cortana, from the first character direction she was given – “you’re that man’s lifeline, you’re kind of the girl next door. , there’s no flirting, it’s not that kind of relationship “- to, uh, more dramatic developments in the latest games. Taylor says it was the Halo community that really experienced it. “I have people come up to me and say, ‘This game saved my life, this game helped me deal with things that I wasn’t able to do, this game made me feel strong, this game gave me community when I didn’t have one, “she says.” These are the things I really remember. “ Pick up the latest issue of Retro Gamer here.

