Entertainment
Hollywood’s EastEnders icon soars as he stars in Netflix’s Dont Look Up
Everyone’s Talking About Netflix Movie Dont Look Up But Did You Know An Old One Is the EastEnders star there?
The disaster film follows two astronomers who try to warn humanity of the approach of a comet that will destroy human civilization.
Convinced that the comet is large enough to cause a planet-wide extinction, protagonists Kate and Randall present their findings to the White House, but face countless problems trying to warn everyone that the mankind is in grave danger.
Whose Look Up features stars like Leonard DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet and Cate Blanchett and EastEnders legend Himesh Patel!
Himesh, known for playing Tamwar Masood in the BBC One soap opera, plays Phillip in the Adam McKay film.
Many EastEnders fans quickly recognized him in the film and tweeted their thoughts, some commenting on how well the star has done since leaving the BBC One TV series.
Himesh Patel aka Tamwar from Eastenders did really well. Spent from being at Eastenders playing alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in a star-studded movie. You like to see it, wrote a Twitter user.
I can’t believe Eastenders’ Tamwar is in a movie starring Leonardo Di Caprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Jonah Hill lol! I feel like a proud mom, added another.
Himesh portrayed Tamwar for nine years in EastEnders, between 2007 and 2016. During this time, he participated in many important moments of the series.
Tamwar left Walford with Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill), his partner at the time. After traveling, it was revealed on screen that the couple had moved to New Zealand, and in 2019, they tied the knot.
But when Nancy returned to Albert Square earlier this year, she revealed that her marriage to Tamwar was over.
Himesh, meanwhile, has appeared in several major movies and TV shows.
The 31-year-old appeared on the Motherland and Damned sitcoms between 2016 and 2018, and in 2019 he would land one of his biggest roles to date, playing the main character of Danny Boyles Yesterday.
Yesterday watches an alternate universe, in which a man named Jack Malik wakes up.
In this world, Jack is the only one who remembers the music of The Beatles, and he decides to capitalize on this knowledge, thus becoming an overnight sensation.
Himesh went on to star in the BBC series The Luminaries in 2020, as well as the HBO sci-fi comedy Avenue 5.
That same year, he will play a key role in Christoper Nolans Tenet, which, after being delayed three times due to Covid-19, was the first major Hollywood film released after the pandemic stopped.
Next year, Himesh will play the character of Keith in the animated film The Amazing Maurice.
Famous faces also voicing characters for the film include Hugh Laurie, David Tennant, and Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke.
