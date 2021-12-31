Entertainment
Elusive Alien Box Office Despite ‘Spider-Man’ Success
Top line
Hollywood has made a strong comeback in the United States this year, but many of the most anticipated films of 2021 have yet to fail at the overseas box office in part due to Covid-19 closures and in part due to regulatory challenges. in the world biggest cinema box office, China.
Highlights
The 2021 U.S. box office would have grossed around $ 4.4 billion in revenue, double the $ 2.2 billion made in 2020 but paltry compared to $ 11.4 billion in 2019, according to Variety.
The highest grossing film of 2021 is Spider-Man: No Path Home, which made over $ 1.1 billion, according to the box office revenue tracker, Mojo ticket office, followed by two Chinese films, The Battle of Changjin Lake and Hi Mom, which grossed $ 922 million and $ 822 million respectively, both powered by Chinese audiences who accounted for nearly 100% of the films’ box office revenue.
Two other English-language films complete the top five: F9: The rapid saga and No time to die, which have both opened in more than 57 markets around the world, including China, and attributed more than 75% of their revenues to the overseas box office.
Three of the five highest grossing films in the United States Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Black Widow failed to capture more than 60% of foreign box office revenue, in part because they failed to premiere in one of the most profitable markets for films, the box office Chinese.
Political tensions between the United States and China would have played a major role in excluding American films from the Chinese film market, but controversial comments regarding Chinese culture have been made by Venom Main actor Tom hardy and the Chinese reaction against the perception stereotypes in Shang-Chi also reportedly left the films with no premiere date in the country.
China has yet to set a premiere date for the best film of this year Spider-Man No Way Home, and the reason for the decision is unclear.
The best national films like Black Widow and Shang-Chi were also hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, releasing in less than 50 markets around the world as some countries tightened restrictions amid a summer spike in delta coronavirus cases.
Large number
Over 39%. This is the percentage of global box office revenue in 2021 coming from China, Comscore reported to Variety. The United States accounted for 21% of global box office revenue in 2021, according to Comscore.
Key context
The Covid-19 pandemic closed theaters in 2020, and while some films like Principle and Bad boys for life always in first, their worldwide box office revenues took a hard hit. With the future of cinemas uncertain because of the virus, Warner Bros. has announced that it will release its full 2021 movie roster in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming platform on the same date. Disney followed a similar format with some of its films released in early 2021 such as Mulan, Cruel and Black Widow premiered in theaters and on Disney Plus, though it switched to a theatrical format mid-year with the release of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. Several films like Venom: let there be carnage and Clifford the big red dog were also reprogrammed throughout the year due to coronavirus outbreaks caused by the delta variant.
What to watch out for
Warner Bros. said he would return to theatrical releases only for 2022. However, coronavirus cases are outbreak in the United States due to the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, which could potentially impact theaters next year. Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark firm theaters in mid-December amid coronavirus outbreaks in their respective countries.
