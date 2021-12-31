Why Wall Street is bullish – The Hollywood Reporter

With the cost of the streaming war accelerating, Wall Street will likely spend much of the New Year debating what subscriber trends and news on the production budget will mean for the winners and losers of the stock market. 2022.

And the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, notably the Omicron variant, on businesses will also be at the center of concerns for analysts and investors weighing where to place bets in the new year.

Below, Hollywood journalist provides an update on recent updates and stock picks from six media entertainment analysts for the coming year.

Tim nollen, Macquarie

Choice : Discovery and Disney

Why: The analyst improved Discovery in November with a share price target of $ 40, citing “strong growth from Discovery +, WarnerMedia’s upcoming transformational merger and cheap valuation.” And he pointed out in a December memo: “We believe that over the next year or so, the Discovery title should be a highlight in the media industry given the favorable winds and the thesis. “

Nollen also loves Disney, even though he used his December report to lower his price target from $ 10 to $ 185. “Our bullish thesis around Disney stocks has centered on strong growth in the number of direct-to-consumer subscribers and a cyclical recovery in parks and theater companies,” Nollen detailed. “While the macro environment with new COVID variants has pushed the recovery in the park and theatrical businesses, and Disney + subscriber growth has been a bit weak recently, we’re still fundamentally positive on the stock.” His conclusion: “Disney remains a long-term winner in the streaming wars.”

Amobi tuna, CFRA Research

Choice : Netflix, Disney, Comcast, AMC Networks, Lionsgate and Living country

Why: “Over the next year or so, we believe some of the potential catalysts for media and entertainment stock performance include the continued reopening of the global economy – subject to Omicron containment or other COVID variants. -19 as a potential risk factor, key milestones on the further execution of a global streaming strategy – subscriber / audience growth, international penetration, free cash flow and / or profitability trajectory, etc. pent-up consumer demand for live sports and out-of-home entertainment.

Steven cahall, Wells Fargo

Among his choices: Imax

Why: “We are optimistic in 2022,” the analyst wrote in a Dec.16 report. “We believe the exhibitors’ mindset has improved despite Omicron, consumer appetite for premium cinema continues to manifest and the list of content is unprecedented. We believe that Imax’s box office has potential, driven by the percentage of Imax at the domestic box office which probably tends to be higher than history given the “power list” of releases. His conclusion: “We believe this could be one of the best small and mid-cap media outlets of 2022 with the next catalyst potentially a positive revision of mid-term estimates on a prospect of settling into fourth quarter 2021 earnings.”

Michael pachter, Wedbush Securities

Take: Zynga

Why: “Zynga by a lot,” the analyst says of his favorite entertainment title for 2022. After all, it “is trading at pre-COVID levels with much larger revenue and profits than in early 2020, and they have a bunch of new games coming, “says Pachter.” The stock is trading at a low multiple with earnings growth, so it is expected to double in 2022. “

Eric Manager, MKM Partners

Take: Zynga

Why: “We have a positive view of the entry of the video game industry in 2022 as secular trends remain positive, fundamentals are attractive and valuations are in the low end of historical trading ranges,” explained the analyst in a mid-December report. “Zynga is well prepared for double-digit growth in bookings in 2022, driven by new game releases and contributions from recent acquisitions. Additionally, we see an attractive free cash flow story building over the next 24 months as the company nears the last of its M&A related supplement payments in the first quarter of 2022. ”

Benjamin swinburne, Morgan Stanley

Choice : Fox corp., Effort, Spotify and his favorite of the moment, Warner Music Group

Why: “The growth of streaming, advertising and live entertainment will lead to strong revenue growth in media and entertainment in 22,” the analyst wrote in a preview of the coming year. “Our best ideas for the next year can cope with rising content costs and translate (revenue growth into rising profits).” Believing that the global audio industry will experience rapid growth over the next few years, “driven by streaming and the return to normalcy, especially live events,” he chose two audio entertainment winners. “This provides a compelling setup for both the owners of audio content (Warner Music) and the distributors of that content (Spotify), both of whom stand to benefit from the backdrop of secular growth,” explained Swinburne.