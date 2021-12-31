Entertainment
Central Illinois entertainment industry poised to shine in 2022
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) – It’s no surprise that every industry has been affected by the pandemic.
The entertainment industry was one of the first to collapse.
In a year-end report, WMBD’s Matt Sheehan spoke with entertainment venues in central Illinois to see where they stand now and talk about 2022.
Closures, cancellations and stay-at-home orders have turned off the theater’s bright lights and muted live performances.
Unfortunately, when COVID hit, we saw the economic impact first-hand, said Rik Edgar, general manager of the Peoria Civic Center.
Arguably the heartbeat of the entertainment industry in central Illinois, the closure of the Peoria Civic Center hasn’t just affected the venue’s bottom line.
Our restaurants and some of our hotels had to close during COVID because we weren’t able to support them, Edgar said.
The Center lost hundreds of thousands of dollars and had to reduce its staff from 350 to 16.
In September 2020, the Peoria Civic Center issued a red alert.
This meant that sporting events, concerts and trade shows were canceled. This has caused event spaces to become empty spaces. Edgar previously said that if the center didn’t receive funding soon, there wouldn’t be a civic center.
Without a cash injection, the Civic Center will have to shut down, Edgar said on September 1, 2020.
Three weeks later, Peoria City Council bailed out the Civic Center, loaning nearly $ 4 million to keep it afloat.
WMBD has checked with the City of Peoria for the status of loans.
The agreement with the Civic Center provides for the reimbursement of the money from 2028/2029. Currently, the city is using taxes collected by the Civic Center to offset existing debt service for the Civic Center which runs through 2028, said City of Peoria CFO / Comptroller Kyle Cratty.
The Center is now back in action, welcoming some of the biggest names in the world.
COVID-19 also posed challenges in luring the two guests into the gates of the venue. Some of these challenges come from the artist’s perspective on mask mandates.
Some artists don’t want to play a state with a mask mandate, and it has happened to us. It’s okay, it’s their choice. But we also see our shows on Broadway. I really love our protocols, and they really feel safer here, Edgar said.
The pandemic has also made way for new event centers to join the mix. The Scottish Rite Cathedral was under renovation during most of the pandemic.
It is now able to host smaller-scale shows in its recently renovated theater.
Our capacity is 845 people. We also have a capacity in our lower level ballroom of 250 people, said Jenny Parkhurst, Executive Director of Performing Arts for The Scotty.
Jenny said that while their theater is not as big as the Civic Center, she believes they will work hand in hand to provide a venue for local events and traveling shows of all sizes.
I think Peoria is perfectly ready to host all types of entertainment and live shows, Parkhurst said.
It’s a similar story to Bloomington. The city has both the Grossinger Motors Arena and the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Thom Rakestraw, Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts, said these two venues also allow performances of all kinds.
We have 25 shows, from concerts to Broadway tours, Rakestraw said.
The message remains the same in the Civic Center and Bloomington arenas. When there are shows downtown, it’s good for everyone.
It’s really a bonus for people to go downtown, have a meal, have a drink, go to a show, it’s really booming right now, Rakestraw said.
Now that we’re back online, we’re starting to see a bit more of the city life. A study showed that in the last 5 years that we were open, we had an impact of half a billion dollars in Peoria. And we look forward to recouping that impact and reviving the economy, Edgar said.
You can see all of the events at the Peoria Civic Center in 2022 here.
Here is the list of events at the Scottish Rite Cathedral for 2022.
Future events at the Grossinger Motors Arena.
