Indian cinema beyond Bollywood breaks borders hand in hand with streaming

NEW DELHI.- If India is an immeasurable country in its complexity of languages ​​and cultures, the cinema of this country of 1350 million inhabitants could not be different, even if the first image that comes to mind is that of colorful dances. of Bollywood and its love stories.

It is a diverse production which increasingly has an international projection by the hand of “streaming” services, critics and the industry itself coincide with the International Day of Indian Cinema which is celebrated this Thursday, while ‘in 2021, they shone a light on stories about the discriminated against or “untouchable” Dalits little explored by mainstream Bollywood cinema.

EXPLODE INDIAN CONTENT

Writer Roopa Swaminathan highlighted the expansion of Indian cinema on the international stage in her book ‘Bollywood Boom’ in 2017 and since then, she explained to Efe, “the situation has changed exponentially thanks to to Netflix and Amazon Prime, because ‘streaming’ It has exploded in the last three or four years. ‘

It’s not just that the world’s population has hours of Indian content, from blockbuster Hindi movies to self-produced series, just a click away – subscribe via – in a time of closures and closed rooms due to the coronavirus .

It also influences the fact that some streaming companies have opted in recent years for India, where feature films produced nationally in 1986 received approval from the Indian censorship body in 2017, according to the latest. report available, generating a surge of quality content that, for now, has escaped the country’s strict content rules.

“Streaming platforms are no joke. In Indian cinema, you can get away with certain phrases that Westerners probably find a little silly, but we were born with them,” admitted Swaminathan.

What kind of formulas? Film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Efe an example: “almost childish” romances with the belief that you can make young lovers fall “but without having sex on screen”.

BROAD SPECTRUM

Not that the streaming platforms have come to save the day in India, a country which has a cinematographic tradition of more than a century and where hundreds of films are produced each year in different languages ​​such as Tamil, Telugu or Punjab. , among others. .

As in the rest of the world, the Indian film industry operates in different registers, Gupta noted.

“On the one hand, we have the popular cinema of the big stars, in each of these languages. And on the other side of the spectrum, we have films with smaller budgets but with great ideals,” he said. Explain.

Bollywood, a neologism that merges Hollywood with the city of Bombay, dominates the imagination of much of the world with box office hits such as “Dangal” (2016), “Secret Superstar” (2017) or the classic “Disco Dancer” (1982). ).

But film historian Sundararaj Theodore Baskaran, who like others in the industry shies away from the term Bollywood and prefers to talk about language-based cinema, told EFE that Tamil superstar Rajinikath is very popular in Japan.

COMMITTED FILM

Baskaran also pointed to the rise of quality feature films in the last years of Tamil cinema, with “Jai Bhim” (2021) for a time dethroning classics such as “The Shawshank Redemption” (“Perpetual Chain”) or “The Godfather” (“The Godfather”) in the list of films best voted by users of the page specializing in cinema and television IMDb.

It is a film centered on the repression of the “Dalits” or the untouchables, who are at the lowest rungs of the Hindu caste system, and who have received little attention in mass cinema in the Hindi language.

“Hindi cinema is not culture specific, it has no face, so it does not deal with specific socio-political issues,” Baskaran said.

The film historian claimed that “Jai Bhim” is part of a “Dalit cinema” movement that flourished in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

“Some films like ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ (2018) have enjoyed commercial and critical success, marking the advent of Dalit cinema. These young Dalit directors like Gopi Nainar have directly addressed the issue of castes in their films,” he said. he declares.

Whatever the style, from vibrant Bollywood sarees to the realism of Tamil or tlugu cinema, to classics like famous Bengali filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Indian cinema is more than ever at your fingertips.