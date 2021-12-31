Buckingham Palace didn’t want Elton John to sing ‘Candle in the Wind’ at Princess Diana’s funeral





The funeral of Princess Diana in 1997 was a tragic but memorable event. Stars attended the service as millions of Britons lined the streets and mourned. In the middle of it all was Sir Elton John, performing his 1973 hit song Candle in the Wind 1997, which at the time had been recently rewritten. The song was well received, to do list Billboard Hot 100, and John’s performance was one of the most memorable parts of the serve, but it hardly happened. Newly published documents from the British Prime Minister’s Office reveal that the Royal Family objected to John performing the song at the service. The documents, released by the National Archives of the United Kingdom, chronicle the early years of former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s tenure and range from 1998 to 2000. The royals have expressed concern that the song’s new lyrics were “too sentimental”. However, Dr Wesley Carr, then Dean of Westminster, wrote a personal plea to the family and advocated for the song’s inclusion. Elton John at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales. Peter Turnley / VCG via Getty Images This is a crucial point in service and we urge boldness. This is where the unexpected happens and something of the modern world that the princess represented, he wrote in one of the many notes attached to a letter. I respectfully suggest that anything classical or choral (even if a popular classic like something by Lloyd Webber) is inappropriate. ” Carr said it would be “better” to use the revised version of “Candle in the Wind” because John was “known to millions of people and his music was loved by the Princess”. Not only was Diana a fan of John’s, they were also close friends. Additionally, the revised tune had previously aired, Carr noted. “He wrote new words to a tune that is widely played and sung across the country in memory of Diana. It’s on the radio all the time,” Carr continued. “Its use here would be imaginative and generous to the millions of people who personally feel bereaved: this is popular culture at its best. “ Princess Diana and Elton John at the Live Aid for Africa famine relief concert in 1985. Rotation / AP Carr admitted that the song’s lyrics didn’t need to be printed if the lyrics sounded “too sentimental,” although he added that the feeling was “by no means a bad thing given the ‘national atmosphere’. Carr ended his letter with a note saying he would be happy to discuss music over the phone. According to the National Archives, the Prime Minister’s Office was copied in the post, but there is no record of a response from Downing Street. According to Carr’s notes, he even offered to put a solo saxophonist on hold to play “Candle in the Wind” in case the Palace doesn’t allow John to perform. The save option then turned out to be useless and John’s top performance progressed. This remains the only time he performed the revised version of “Candle in the Wind” in public. The original song was a tribute to Marilyn Monroe and had the lyrics “Goodbye Norma Jean”. The revised version, which was rewritten with John’s lyricist Bernie Taupin, changed the lyrics to “Goodbye England’s Rose.” Related:

