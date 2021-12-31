Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Pancholi, Rumi Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and more …
Sunny Pancholi: I explored and experienced a lot as an actor in 2021
Bombay– Sunny Pancholi says 2021 was special for him because he had opportunities to explore as an actor.
The actor, who was last seen on “Balika Vadhu 2”, said: “The year 2021 has been special for me because I had the opportunity to play for a very nice show. , ‘Balika Vadhu 2’. I gained a lot of popularity and appreciation for my role in the series. Even though I’m talking about my personal life, I made some real friends. The best part of the year was been to explore and experience a lot as an actor.
Sunny, who started as a production assistant on “Mere Apne” and made her acting debut with “Behnein,” is looking forward to doing more social work in the New Year.
“I want to pay attention to the people around me and see what I can do to make their life a little bit easier. Act of benevolence, any simple gesture can improve someone’s day. I also wish to be an active part of an NGO that helps the poor, gives them financial freedom, the harvest of the land because it is the burning issue of the next decades ”, he adds.
Rumi Khan wants to learn the art of conflict resolution in 2022
Bombay– Actor Rumi Khan believes the new years are synonymous with new opportunities.
Rumi, who has appeared in TV shows like “Ishq Ka Rang Safed”, “Mahabharat” and “Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh”, believes it takes too much effort to keep our resolutions.
He says: “We all know that it takes effort to build a strong social circle. Sometimes we need to step out of our comfort zone or get rid of a bad habit. The arrival of the New Year is the perfect time to make small changes that can have a big impact on our social life. With the New Year fast approaching, I plan to learn something new, and after experiencing the pandemic, I believe there should be no room for hate in life. “
The actor, known for his roles in Uttaran ‘and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera’, wants to learn the art of conflict resolution.
He adds: “Disagreements arise and we take offense. Misunderstandings arise even between best friends. It must not lead to major drama and damage our relationships. I try to make this my goal to nip conflict in the bud in the New Year.
“If there is a rift between my friends and I, I will make the effort to have a conversation about the issue. I will listen to my friends when they share their views. I will be respectful and considerate while sharing mine. And remember, it’s always important to apologize if I’ve hurt someone. The better you can keep drama to a minimum, the stronger your friendships will be in the long run. “
I’m single by choice, says Piya Valecha
Bombay– ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ celebrity Piya Valecha says she is not single by chance, but by choice.
“I am single not by accident, but by choice. Marriage is not a plan for me from now on. I will think about it in the future once I find someone eligible for me. But right now my job is my top priority, ”she says.
The actress, who has appeared on shows like “Maddam Sir – Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai” before, says she learned to cope with difficult situations in 2021.
“The year 2021 has been full of ups and downs for me. But I learned to face difficult situations and stay focused… keeping myself completely positive and motivated, ”she says.
“I learned to seize every job opportunity and do it better for me,” she adds.
Rhea Chakraborty looks back on 2021: a year full of healing, a year full of pain
Bombay– Actress Rhea Chakraborty reviewed her journey in 2021 and called it a year of healing and pain.
Rhea posted a photo to Instagram, where she looks stunning in a rust-colored boat neck top paired with jeans. She smiles at the camera as she is clicked.
She wrote next to the picture: “You see me smiling and laughing, it was not easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain.
“But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger ..!” Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light #rhenew, ”she added.
It was in 2020, when Rhea made headlines after being accused by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family of promoting suicide and siphoning funds from the deceased actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) indictment along with her brother Showik in a drug-related investigation into the case of Sushant’s death.
The 29-year-old actress was arrested last year and spent a month in Byculla Prison in Mumbai in September 2020.
On the job front, Rhea was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s star actor ‘Chehre’, released earlier this year. (IANS)
