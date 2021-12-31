“Our national treasure is gone” – Deadline

Refresh for updates … Hollywood was in mourning on the last day of 2021, with legendary TV star Betty White dying at 99.

“The world is different now,” Ryan Reynolds tweeted. “She was excellent at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. We will miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.

“I grew up looking at her and being delighted with her,” tweeted Will & Grace star Debra Messing. “She was playful, daring and smart. We all knew that day would come, but that didn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the angels.

Happy Days‘Henry Winkler tweeted that “It is very difficult to abstain, you are no longer there … But the memories of your pleasure are. Thank you for your humor, warmth and activism.

“Our national treasure, Betty White, passed away just before her 100th birthday,” tweeted Star trekIt’s George Takei. “Our beloved Sue Ann Nivens, Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her unmistakable style, humor and charm. A great loss to all of us. She will be sorely missed.

“Betty White dying less than 3 weeks before her 100th birthday is therefore 2021,” tweeted Portlandia producer Dan Pasternack. “She was not just an icon, but a warm, kind and genuine human being. She and my late mother had their hair done together and shared the ups and downs of life. Lots of love and respect.

Wrote Bridesmaids producer Paul Feig, “Dude, 2021, you just couldn’t escape without another punch in the face, right?” So sad to hear that comedy legend Betty White has passed away. It’s hard to imagine a world without it. It will be a much less funny place, that’s for sure. RIP Genius Betty.

The deadline will update this post as more tributes arrive …

Oh my God. Heaven just had a new superstar to celebrate with tonight! An icon, a legend, a pioneer, a tough guy and a ray of sunshine who has given us creative genius, joy and laughter for 99 years. Thank you for your bold and generous spirit. Rest in peace #BettyWhite pic.twitter.com/ng2gHB8K5K – Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) December 31, 2021

So grateful that years ago I disobeyed the orders of the person on the Universal Lot and broke into Betty Whites’ locker room and told her I love her – Jackie Hoffman (@ JackieHoffman16) December 31, 2021

Well 2021 has just passed 2020 to be the absolute worst. RIP Shiny Betty White – Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) December 31, 2021

God bless Betty White. As my mom would say, we were very lucky to have him.https://t.co/pXzu6JezOg – Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) December 31, 2021

I watched her on her first Life With Elizabeth TV show when I was 7. When she did S&C, I had the opportunity to tell her. I was embarrassed because tears were coming to my eyes.

Some people are called ICNES,

BETTY IS A TRUE ICN. – To look for) December 31, 2021

Another brilliant talent has made his transition. I had the pleasure of meeting Betty White and shared some giggles with her. May she rest in well-deserved peace. – Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 31, 2021

RIP Betty White! Man, I thought you would live forever. You have made a huge hole in this world which will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace. you won your wings https://t.co/7wpeLHgySy – Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 31, 2021

Yall, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever! – LeVar Burton (@levarburton) December 31, 2021

I always loved it when Betty White brilliantly played the passive / aggressive side of Sue Ann. In this episode, Mary is threatened with prison because she will not reveal her journalistic source.

So many amazing line readings when you go out if you go out

Rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/5zfK1d4nT2 – Seth Rudetsky he / him (@SethRudetsky) December 31, 2021

In such a divided world, one of the last things we could all agree on was Betty White. – Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) December 31, 2021

1) Betty Blanche. Where do I start? I’ve known her for a long time, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited that she was in. the show. I accidentally parked in his parking space that day. she enters – Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021

Sorry to hear that @BettyMWhite spent. I loved his comedic spirit and endearing charm. She was definitely a sweetheart of the world and a gift to the entertainment world. – William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 31, 2021

What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I was able to spend with Betty White. Send love to family, friends and all of us. – Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

We lose a breath of fresh air. Now! Farewell Mrs. White. We will miss you. You are one of the reasons the word joy was coined. – Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) December 31, 2021

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I have ever seen, received a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hot dog and stayed until the end. – Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021

Tonight we will be raising A LOT of WONDERFUL heirloom Betty White glasses !!! – Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 31, 2021

A spirit of kindness and hope. Betty White was loved very much because of who she was and how she embraced a life well lived. His smile. His sense of humor. Its basic decency. Our world would be better if more followed his example. It decreases with his death. – Dan Rather (andDanRather) December 31, 2021

So sad to hear of the passing of Betty White. I loved watching his characters who brought me so much joy. Thanks Betty for making us all laugh! https://t.co/iOkmHLrW21 – Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 31, 2021

Fun in a way, few were. Original and bawdy and a lady. RIP queen. pic.twitter.com/6JrU56a4D6 – Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) December 31, 2021

So we ate cheesecake in honor of Betty White. Who is with me? – Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) December 31, 2021

She was beautiful !! We haven’t had the chance to love her for so long. pic.twitter.com/ynjCeV5jgj – Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 31, 2021

The world is different now. She was good at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. I miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

Today we have lost a national treasure and one of the greatest comedic talents of all time. Rest in peace, Betty White. pic.twitter.com/hFNR6zqL56 – Carolines on Broadway (@CarolinesonBway) December 31, 2021

Betty Blanche. Oh nooooooon. I grew up looking at her and being delighted by her. She was playful, daring and intelligent. We all knew that day would come, but that didn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the angels. – Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 31, 2021

Dude, 2021, you just couldn’t escape without another punch in the face, could you? So sad to hear that comedy legend Betty White has passed away. It’s hard to imagine a world without it. It will be a much less funny place, that’s for sure. RIP Genius Betty. https://t.co/7oFn6q5jWI -Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 31, 2021

Betty White: I find it hard to absorb you are no longer there .. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are .. Thank you for your humor, warmth and activism ..

Rest now and say hello to Bill – Henry Winkler (@ hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021

Our National Treasure, Betty White, passed away just before her 100th birthday. Our beloved Sue Ann Nivens, Rose Nylund, has joined the skies to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor and charm. A great loss for all of us. She will be sorely missed. – George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

Betty White will go down in the history books as ageless. 99 or 100, the numbers belie the fact that she lived the best life EVER! RIP Betty White. pic.twitter.com/w6hA3zxPW9 – Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) December 31, 2021