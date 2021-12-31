Connect with us

Entertainment

“Our national treasure is gone” – Deadline

Published

27 seconds ago

on

By

 


Refresh for updates … Hollywood was in mourning on the last day of 2021, with legendary TV star Betty White dying at 99.

“The world is different now,” Ryan Reynolds tweeted. “She was excellent at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. We will miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.

“I grew up looking at her and being delighted with her,” tweeted Will & Grace star Debra Messing. “She was playful, daring and smart. We all knew that day would come, but that didn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the angels.

Happy Days‘Henry Winkler tweeted that “It is very difficult to abstain, you are no longer there … But the memories of your pleasure are. Thank you for your humor, warmth and activism.

“Our national treasure, Betty White, passed away just before her 100th birthday,” tweeted Star trekIt’s George Takei. “Our beloved Sue Ann Nivens, Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her unmistakable style, humor and charm. A great loss to all of us. She will be sorely missed.

“Betty White dying less than 3 weeks before her 100th birthday is therefore 2021,” tweeted Portlandia producer Dan Pasternack. “She was not just an icon, but a warm, kind and genuine human being. She and my late mother had their hair done together and shared the ups and downs of life. Lots of love and respect.

Wrote Bridesmaids producer Paul Feig, “Dude, 2021, you just couldn’t escape without another punch in the face, right?” So sad to hear that comedy legend Betty White has passed away. It’s hard to imagine a world without it. It will be a much less funny place, that’s for sure. RIP Genius Betty.

The deadline will update this post as more tributes arrive …

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://deadline.com/2021/12/betty-white-hollywood-celebrity-reactions-1234903150/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: